Dee Hsu says, ‘I’ll turn alcoholic’, if quarantined

Taipei — Sisters Who Make Waves’ second season is currently airing and netizens have been complaining about the lack of skills of the contestants. In the Chinese reality show, netizens say that the participants are “most lacking” in the dance department with many of the ladies, such as Cecilia Cheung, getting criticised for their “robotic movements” and “complete lack of rhythm.” While all this was happening, Dee Hsu uploaded a video of herself at dance practice.

Her amazing moves led one netizen to comment, asking her why she is not appearing on the Chinese reality show. Hsu responded that she didn’t want to get quarantined, as reported by 8days.sg on Feb 5.

Another netizen then added, “If Dee gets quarantined, I think she’ll be dead drunk from start to finish.” To which Hsu replied, “You know me! I’ll turn into an alcoholic by the time I finish [my quarantine].”

Hsu would have to be on a 21-day quarantine as Sisters Who Make Waves is being filmed in Changsha. The first two weeks would have to be spent at a centralised quarantine location, followed by a week-long home quarantine. When she returns to Taiwan, Hsu would have to serve an additional two weeks of quarantine. That would add up to a total of five weeks of quarantine.

New members such as Rainie Yang, Zeng Li, Xu Dong Dong, Tan Li Na and Yang Xue are reported to be joining the cast soon.

Born on June 14, 1978, Dee Hsu more commonly known as Xiao S or Little S, is a Taiwanese television host, actress, and singer. Formerly, she was also a ballroom dancer. Hsu is well known for her quick-witted caustic humour. From 2004 to 2015, she co-hosted Kangsi Coming with Kevin Tsai. The pair were awarded Best Host in a Variety Programme at the 40th Golden Bell Awards in 2005. /TISG

