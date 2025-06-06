‘Death by a thousand cuts’: Bukit Batok forest faces imminent axe despite wildlife warnings and public outcry

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A young forest tucked behind the HomeTeamNS Adventure Centre in Bukit Batok is set to be mostly cleared for housing development, despite warnings from environmentalists and a recently released Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) urging caution.

The forest, which grew naturally on cleared land since the 1960s, has become a key habitat and corridor for endangered species, including the critically endangered straw-headed bulbul—one of the rarest songbirds in the world. Singapore is its last global stronghold, and the Bukit Batok plot is one of its few remaining footholds in the west.

A patch too small?

Only 0.48 hectares of the forest—less than 10 per cent of the existing vegetation—will be retained as a “stepping stone” for wildlife movement between the western green spaces and the Central Nature Reserves.

The rest of the 5.5-hectare forest will be cleared to make way for a 14.5-hectare housing estate at the junction of Bukit Batok Road and Bukit Batok West Avenue 5. The plot includes the current Bukit Batok Driving Centre and nearby scrubland.

To compensate, the report proposes greening the new estate with native flora and creating a forest-like vertical structure to support flying fauna. For ground-based wildlife, NParks is exploring the possibility of dedicated crossings.

But the measures haven’t gone far enough for conservationists.

“This is a very small patch with decent butterfly diversity, which suggests it’s well connected to surrounding forests,” said ecologist Dr Anuj Jain, who has studied the area.

“It’s like death by a thousand cuts”

Youth nature group, Singapore Youth Voices for Biodiversity (SYVB), called for more decisive action.

Outreach head Jayden Kang raised concerns over the limited forest retention in Bukit Batok. He noted that developments like Tengah had already affected the western ecological network, and suggested that further clearing could worsen the impact.

He likened the current pattern of fragmented development to “death by a thousand cuts.”

The ecological implications go beyond Bukit Batok. Experts warn that Singapore’s wildlife relies on forest corridors to move, breed, and maintain genetic diversity. If these green links are severed, it could lead to population crashes among already fragile species.

Reports about this development acknowledged that construction will likely cause “noticeable stress” on flora and flying fauna, even with mitigation in place.

Backlash on World Environment Day

On June 5—World Environment Day—the Instagram account of Woodlands Botanical Gardens published a scathing response.

“It is incredibly disgusting how they try to cheat the people by saying they will retain a tiny bit of forest,” the post read. “There is not enough buffer zone to minimise impact. Even when the EIA says it’s not a good idea, you still go ahead. So what then is the use of an EIA?”

The post also questioned the sincerity of the public consultation process, accusing agencies of offering feedback opportunities only to “show face”—not to meaningfully engage.

“Stop trying to placate the people with cheap tactics,” the group added. “Walk the talk you falsely showcase to the world.”

In a pointed remark, the group proposed an alternative: demolish underutilised Good Class Bungalows (GCBs) instead of natural forests if the aim is truly to house more people.

“GCBs house four or five. HDBs house hundreds. If housing is a basic need, then prioritise it where it matters.”

What happens next?

While there is no official timeline yet, signs point to redevelopment beginning in the next decade. The Bukit Batok Driving Centre’s lease has been extended till the end of 2028, and a new clubhouse replacing HomeTeamNS’ facilities is expected by 2031.

Public feedback on the EIA is open until June 15 at 6 p.m. on the HDB website. But many in the nature community are already sceptical of whether public sentiment will sway planning outcomes.

For now, the future of the Bukit Batok forest—and the wildlife that calls it home—remains hanging in the balance. What is clear is that trust in the system has been shaken. And once the trees fall, there may be no going back.