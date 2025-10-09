DBS named safest bank in Asia for 17th consecutive year

SINGAPORE: DBS has once again been recognised as the “Safest Bank in Asia” for 2025, marking the 17th consecutive year the bank has received the accolade. The bank also maintained its global standing, ranking second in the list of the “World’s 50 Safest Commercial Banks.”

The annual rankings by Global Finance highlight financial institutions that demonstrate exceptional stability and resilience.

For more than three decades, Global Finance’s annual assessment of the “World’s Safest Banks” has been regarded as the benchmark for evaluating financial counterparty safety. This year’s winners were selected based on an evaluation of long-term foreign currency ratings from Fitch, Moody’s, and Standard & Poor’s, covering the 500 largest banks worldwide.

“In a year marked by tariff uncertainty, shifting interest rate environments, technological disruption, and heightened regulatory oversight, Global Finance’s World’s Safest Banks have proven their strength as anchors of stability in the global economy,” said Joseph Giarraputo, Founder and Editorial Director of Global Finance. “Their resilience and innovation continue to underpin trust in the financial system and support global commerce.”

Chng Sok Hui, Chief Financial Officer of DBS, said the bank was honoured by the recognition and reaffirmed its commitment to customers during challenging times. “In times of turbulence, customers turn to institutions they trust – seeking safe harbours amid uncertainty,” she said. “We have benefited from that flight to quality and remain committed to being a trusted partner, safeguarding our clients’ financial interests and supporting the communities we serve.”

DBS continues to receive international recognition for its excellence in banking. It has been named “World’s Best Bank” multiple times by Euromoney, Global Finance, and The Banker, and has also earned titles such as “World’s Best Bank for Customer Experience,” “World’s Best Bank for Corporate Responsibility,” and “World’s Best Digital Bank” from Euromoney.