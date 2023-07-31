DBS CEO Piyush Gupta dubs work-life balance notion “all baloney”

SINGAPORE: In an interview on work philosophy with Channel NewsAsia, DBS chief Piyush Gupta shared an unconventional view and dismissed the notion of a work-life balance notion.

He, however, clarified that his stance does not advocate for people to work non-stop but rather stems from the belief that work is an integral part of life. Calling the work-life balance notion “all baloney,” Mr Gupta said that he holds this view “not because [he] want[s] people to work all the time,” but because he believes that “work is a part of life.”

A key theme during the interview was the importance of accountability in leadership. Mr Gupta pointed to this when asked about the challenges of his role, especially in light of a spate of service disruptions that led the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to impose a hefty $1.6 billion additional capital requirement upon DBS.

Mr Gupta stressed the value of taking responsibility as a leader, citing the famous phrase popularized by former U.S. president Harry Truman, “The buck stops here.” He said that irrespective of whether issues arise due to a third party or an errant employee, the ultimate responsibility lies with the CEO.

Reiterating his duty to address and rectify any challenges that may arise, as head of the bank, Mr Gupta said: “I’m the CEO of the bank, so I’ve got to fix it”.

One of the most daunting challenges Mr Gupta acknowledged as a leader is maintaining a delicate balance between holding individuals accountable and providing what he called “air cover” to his team.

In the context of leadership, providing air cover means shielding one’s team from external pressures and potential negative consequences while offering the necessary support to navigate difficult situations successfully.

Mr Gupta raised concerns about the prevalence of a “blame culture” in many companies, which fosters fear among employees. Such an environment can lead to negative outcomes, hindering innovation and creativity within the workforce.

By advocating for individual accountability and providing air cover, Mr Gupta indicated that he aims to foster a work culture that encourages growth, teamwork, and a willingness to learn from mistakes. /TISG

