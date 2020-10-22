David Beckham spends unusual day with daughter Harper

- Advertisement -

Former footballer David Beckham spent an unusual day out with his daughter Harper Beckham this week. The proud father-of-four uploaded a photo on Instagram with him posing outdoors and holding a basket laden with fresh vegetables.

He captioned it: “Never thought I’d enjoy foraging as much as this, but don’t worry I wasn’t alone, I was with my pretty lady #HarperSeven #autumn wreath making.”

David was dressed for the occasion. The 45-year-old wore a flat cap, a brown jumper and brown cords paired with matching boots. He also donned gloves and a pair of secateurs. David’s wife, Victoria Beckham also shared photos from David and Harper’s day. The first photo showed David and Harper kissing while the second shot showed the father and daughter cuddling as they pose for the camera. Victoria captioned the shot: “The best daddy.”

David is undoubtedly a devoted father but he admitted that he can be strict when it is needed.

He previously told the Telegraph: “We have always led by example, in terms of the way we treat our children, with the way we look after our children, the way we love our children.

“But we are very strict parents. We want to bring them up as closely as possible to how we were brought up because you have to give them manners, you have to give them boundaries and our children definitely have that.”

But the former Manchester United player did acknowledge how lucky his children are. “Their upbringing is a lot different to my upbringing so I think there is always a kind of fear factor… I mean, the first day that you have kids, you constantly worry,” he admitted.

“It’s the most wonderful thing in the world but you are bringing children into a world where you really have to protect them. They are very privileged and they have a lovely life, and I want to protect that and to protect them from anything that goes on outside the family.”

David and Victoria have been married since July 1999 and share four children: Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 15, and nine-year-old Harper.

