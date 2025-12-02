// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, December 2, 2025
25 C
Singapore
type here...
work
Photo: Depositphotos/ Maridav (for illustration purposes only)
JobsSingapore News
2 min.Read

Daughter discovers her mum is ‘being bullied into working overtime for free,’ reaches out to Singaporeans for help

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: A young woman is pleading for advice online after discovering that her mum is being bullied into working overtime for free.

On Monday (Dec 1), the woman shared in a post on the r/askSingapore forum that her mum’s work usually ends at 5:30 p.m. (as stated in her employment contract), and she normally reaches their house around 6:00 p.m. However, ever since her new boss joined the company, her mum has been coming home past 8:30 p.m. almost every day.

“Her new boss wants everyone in the department to get their work finished, but it’s nearly impossible because for every report completed, five more appear.”

The new boss has also allegedly threatened her mum by saying, “Don’t be surprised if your appraisal is low.”

When the woman asked her mum whether she at least gets compensated for those long hours, her mum told her that neither she nor her colleagues receive any overtime pay at all.

See also  Xixi Lim called the police to arrest her mother when she was a teenager, says it was best for her

Feeling helpless and unsure of what steps to take, the young woman asked the community what she could do to protect her mum from being taken advantage of.

“A job is only a job. No need to sell your life for it.”

In the discussion thread, one Singaporean Redditor urged her to start with the basics: “Check the contract and the MOM Employment Act. Don’t care about the appraisal. The way they threatened her means they already plan to give her a lower grade. If it can be done tomorrow, do it tomorrow.”

Another commented, “Just go home on time. If a bad appraisal comes, just keep appealing it, and even if she stays back and does the work, a bad appraisal may come anyway.”

Others, however, felt the healthiest solution was to leave. One user wrote, “There is always a better job elsewhere, but she has to spend time searching for it.”

Another remarked, “Such a sadistic manager only behaves like this because they know the employee is afraid of losing the job. A job is only a job. No need to sell your life for it. It’s time to move on and find a better working environment. Such sadists will get their day.”

See also  "Wow, first date, S$270 meal" — Netizens call out “red flag” over alleged date & run couple at Serangoon Garden

According to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), employees covered under the Employment Act are entitled to overtime pay. This includes non-workmen earning a monthly basic salary of S$2,600 or less, as well as workmen earning up to S$4,500 a month. 

For any overtime work, employers are required to pay at least 1.5 times the employee’s hourly basic rate. All overtime payments must be issued within 14 days after the end of the salary period.

Read also: ‘This restored my faith in people’: Singaporeans share the most wholesome acts of kindness they’ve witnessed

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

SG employee alarmed after company delays CPF contributions for eight straight months

SINGAPORE: Alarmed by the fact that his company has...

999-year leasehold units up for sale at Peninsula Plaza

SINGAPORE: 330 square metres of strata retail space at...

Adaptability and learning agility top hiring priorities in Singapore fintech, report finds

SINGAPORE: Nearly seven in 10 (69.2%) hiring managers at...

More Singapore workers ‘hug’ their jobs amid rising cost of living and economic uncertainty

SINGAPORE: More Singapore workers are choosing to “hug” their...

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //