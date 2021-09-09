Daily number of linked/unlinked Covid-19 cases will no longer be reported: MOH

- Advertisement -

Singapore — The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that it would no longer report the number of linked and unlinked Covid-19 cases in its daily update as this is “no longer as relevant as before” in line with the country’s plan to live with Covid-19.

On Wednesday (Sept 8), MOH said it would stop providing certain information on its daily reports and detailed update of the country’s vaccination progress.

MOH said that with 81 per cent of the population already fully inoculated, Singapore is one of the most highly vaccinated countries in the world.

It will then revise its daily report to include “salient issues” as the country enters a “very different stage of our battle against Covid-19.”

- Advertisement -

“We will no longer provide information on the number of linked and unlinked cases as this is no longer as relevant as before, given our current strategy of living with Covid-19,” said MOH in a Channel News Asia report.

“With a high vaccination rate, we have adjusted our measures to transit to a Covid-19 resilient nation.”

Instead, it will closely track the number of severe cases that are hospitalised or in the intensive care unit to ensure “hospital capacity is not overwhelmed.”

“We are also providing more information on large emerging clusters so that the public can avoid certain places or regulate their own activities,” said MOH.

- Advertisement -

The previous daily press release was published twice a day: a brief summary followed by a detailed report.

This will also be changed to one daily update of the country’s Covid-19 situation.

“(We) are not chasing down every single case, which means unlinked numbers are also not as relevant as before,” said Health Ministry Ong Ye Kung, who noted the revision was a “timely” decision for MOH. /TISG

Read related: Experts say spread of Covid-19 in market cluster caused by touching vegetables

- Advertisement -

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg