Crime drama “Gangnam B-Side” posters feature Ji Chang Wook, Jo Woo Jin, Ha Yun Kyung, and BIBI bringing intriguing motives to the table

ByLydia Koh

October 2, 2024

KOREA: Soompi reports that Disney+’s soon-to-be original series “Gangnam B-Side” has unveiled fresh character posters, raising excitement for the show’s debut.

The crime drama centres on a detective, a prosecutor, and a mysterious broker, all following different clues to find Jae Hee, the missing star of a nightclub.

The series stars BIBI, Ji Chang Wook, Ha Yun Kyung, and Jo Woo Jin, to name a few. Park Nu Ri, best known for the film “Money,” is the series director and writer.

Realistic characters

In the group poster, Detective Kang Dong Woo (Jo Woo Jin) and Prosecutor Min Seo Jin (Ha Yun Kyung) represent the “day” side of the city. As they investigate a complex case, they inject tension into the story.

Kang Dong Woo, driven by a sense of justice, and Min Seo Jin, seeking career advancement, present realistic characters with distinct motives, drawing viewers deeper into the narrative.

On the flip side, Yoon Gil Ho (Ji Chang Wook), a mysterious broker with a scarred face, and Jae Hee (BIBI), the key figure in the case, embody the “night” side of the city.

Their presence in the neon-lit underworld of Gangnam emphasizes the story’s darker elements. The phrase “The world they play in beneath the world we live in” alludes to the deep drama and mystery behind Gangnam’s glitzy exterior.

Standout role

The distinctive features of each of the four leads are emphasised in the character posters.

Jo Woo Jin plays Detective Kang Dong Woo with his characteristic ferocity, and Ji Chang Wook transforms fearlessly into Gangnam outlaw Yoon Gil Ho. Ha Yun Kyung adds depth to her role as an ambitious prosecutor, while BIBI’s portrayal of Jae Hee promises to stand out, hinting at a pivotal role in the series.

“Gangnam B-Side” is set to air on Nov 6 on Disney+.

