Credit card newbie asks: “Are there CCs that do not have annual fees?”

SINGAPORE: A credit card newbie on Reddit ‘thinking of getting a credit card’ asked for some advice about credit cards with no annual fees.

She started the post by sharing about herself, saying, “Hi just a little background about myself, this is my first time planning on getting a CC. Have always never needed it as I always used my debit card. Recently I was advised by a senior to get a CC to start building on my credit score.”

She added, “I’m not a big spender typically only spend money on food, groceries and maybe travel overseas 3-5 times a year. (excl JB). As this will be my first time with a CC, I would like to get advise from the people of reddit on which card suits me the best. (of course I have done my due diligence by doing my own research and checking with my fellow colleagues and friends.)”

Concerned about annual fees, she continued, “Also I believe there are annual fees for credit cards. How does the annual fee work? can it be waived if lets say I didnt use the card? Are there CCs that do not have annual fees?”

A user shared: “Our “credit score” doesn’t work the same way like what the Americans stuff you see online. So long as you pay off your credit card bills every month diligently, nothing else to worry about. Easiest for you are the no annual fee ones. Couple of them out there.”

Another shared explaining annual fees: “Annual fees are usually charged after the first 1 or 2 years. But most banks waive the annual fee as long as you’ve spent on the card regularly. They don’t disclose how much, but on a regular card (i.e. not some special atas CC for high rollers), a few hundred monthly should suffice.”

Every_Put6120 asked, “Singapore got credit score?” answered by another user with “Yes have.”

shadstrife123 shared, “HSBC revolution is one that comes to mind”.

The Redditor who posted answered, “I was considering this earlier just because of no annual fee.”

She added, “Is my understanding correct for interest on purchase – If I dont make full payment, I’ll be charged with this?”

JulSGP answered, “As long you dont pay the statement amount by full before due date, you will be slapped with late interest fee and whatever unpaid amount will keep rolling to next statement. In short, ALWAYS pay in full and you will have nothing to worry about.”

To assist credit card newcomers like the Reddit user seeking cards with waived annual fees, let’s check out some beginner-friendly credit card options.

4 credit cards with no annual fees

For newcomers, choosing a credit card can be overwhelming. Here are four options you can check out:

CIMB credit cards

CIMB Bank offers credit cards with no annual fees.

All three CIMB credit cards (CIMB Visa Signature Card, CIMB World Mastercard, CIMB Visa Infinite Card) are free for life.

Minimum spend requirements vary based on the card.

SingSaver promotion: New cardholders can receive an Apple iPad 9th Gen 10.2″ WiFi 64GB (worth S$503.65) or S$320 Upsized Cash via PayNow when spending at least S$988 for 60-day periods following card approval. Valid till 1 Oct 2023. T&Cs apply.

HSBC Revolution Card

The HSBC Revolution Card is a popular choice with no annual fees.

Ideal for both seasoned miles enthusiasts and beginners.

Earn up to 4 miles per S$1 on online and mobile contactless transactions.

Eligible categories include travel, shopping, groceries, and dining.

Enjoy the 4-mile rate, with a monthly cap of S$1,000 spending.

After reaching the cap, it reverts to a base rate of 0.4 miles per S$1.

Say goodbye to the stress of earning miles.

Standard Chartered Smart Card

The Standard Chartered Smart Card offers no annual fees.

SingSaver offer: Receive an Apple AirPods Gen 3 (worth S$271.50) or up to S$270 SUPER Upsized Cash via PayNow when you apply and spend at least S$250 within 30 days of card approval. Valid till 21 September 2023. T&Cs apply.

Receive an Apple AirPods Gen 3 (worth S$271.50) or up to S$270 SUPER Upsized Cash via PayNow when you apply and spend at least S$250 within 30 days of card approval. Valid till 21 September 2023. T&Cs apply. An additional $20 Bonus Cash is available for select merchants.

Bonus Cash Details: Get an extra $20 Bonus Cash by adding your card to select merchants within 30 days of card approval. Participating merchants include Shopee, Lazada, Taobao, EzBuy, Qoo10, Carousell, and Netflix.



UOB EVOL Card

UOB EVOL Card has no annual fees.

Lower minimum monthly spend of S$600.

Annual fee waiver with just three qualifying transactions per month.

Welcome gift: New UOB credit card members can enjoy a welcome gift of S$500 worth of Grab vouchers. To qualify, all you need to do is make a minimum spend of S$1,000 per month for two consecutive months, starting from the card approval date, and don’t forget to complete SMS enrolment. This welcome offer is valid until 31 October 2023, so seize the opportunity to grab these fantastic rewards. T&Cs apply.

New UOB credit card members can enjoy a welcome gift of S$500 worth of Grab vouchers. To qualify, all you need to do is make a minimum spend of S$1,000 per month for two consecutive months, starting from the card approval date, and don’t forget to complete SMS enrolment. This welcome offer is valid until 31 October 2023, so seize the opportunity to grab these fantastic rewards. T&Cs apply. SingSaver offer: When you apply for select UOB credit cards and meet the minimum spend requirements, you can choose to receive S$350 cash credit, S$500 worth of Grab vouchers, or up to 50,000 miles. T&Cs apply.

Check out the credit card card that fits your needs and preferences.

