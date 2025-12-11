‘Crash test dummies!’—Car crashes into another at a multi-storey carpark on Dec 6

SINGAPORE: A shocking collision inside a multi-storey carpark has stunned Singaporean netizens online, after footage surfaced showing what looked like a silver car barreling down a ramp at high speed before slamming directly into another vehicle.

The video, shared on the Singapore roads accident.com Facebook page. In the post, it was stated that the incident occurred on Dec 8, but the timestamp on the footage revealed the incident actually occurred two days prior, on Dec 6.

In the clip, the silver vehicle can be seen descending a ramp from an upper storey at an unusually fast pace. Within moments, it T-bones a car travelling along the lower level. The force of the crash was so strong that the impacted vehicle lurched sideways into two other parked cars, leaving all four vehicles damaged.

The details on injuries or the cause of the crash were not indicated in the post. However, the severity of the impact has sparked online concern and speculation.

Netizens react

Online reactions on Facebook were mixed. Some questioned whether the vehicle might have suffered a mechanical issue, with one user asking, “What car is that? Another pedal shift problem?”—hinting at the possibility of unintended acceleration.

Others, as one can expect in social media, were more dramatic in their reactions. One netizen remarked, “Would have thought it’s an assassination scene in some police movie,” drawing comparisons to high-octane action films. Another joked in a similar fashion. They commented: “Hired hitman?”, pointing to how surreal the footage looked.

With posts related to accidents like this one, however, some people expressed concern over potential victims, with a commenter writing, “Hope there are no kids or toddler in the car,” reflecting anxieties about the crash happening in a location where families frequently walk between parked vehicles.

As netizens continue to debate what may have caused the crash, the incident stands as yet another warning to motorists to slow down, stay alert and exercise caution, especially in confined spaces where other drivers and pedestrians may have little time to react.

