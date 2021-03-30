Crash Landing On You will be returning in the form of a musical

Entertainment Celebrity Crash Landing On You will be returning in the form of a...

Seoul — Hit Korean drama Crash Landing On You will be adapted into a musical. Production company Pop Music revealed on March 29 that tvN’s Crash Landing on You will be adapted into a musical by 2022. The series revolves around a South Korean heiress named Yoon Se Ri (Son Ye Jin) who is forced to make an emergency landing in North Korea during a paragliding trip. She ends up meeting Ri Jung Hyuk (Hyun Bin), an elite North Korean officer in the army. Crash Landing On You’s finale set a new record for the highest viewershup ratings in tvN history.

Soompi reported that it scored an average nationwide rating of 21.7 per cent and a peak rating of 24.1 per cent. Crash Landing On You, which was made available on Netflix, was well-received across the globe.

According to sources from Pop Music and T2N Media, the production companies have completed signing global publication rights with Studio Dragon, and they plan to have performances starting in Seoul mid-2022.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin starred in Crash Landing On You. Picture: Instagram

Pop Music’s CEO Kim Jin Seok shared, “We concluded the deal for publication rights with Studio Dragon, and we plan to start choosing the main staff and begin casting. We will do our best to create a good project. In particular, since it’s a project in which the fame of the source IP (intellectual property) is very large, we’ve already received inquiries from many actors and foreign production companies.”

Born on September 25, 1982, Hyun Bin (Kim Tae-pyung) is a South Korean actor.

Hyun Bin first gained wide recognition for his role in the 2005 romantic comedy television drama My Name Is Kim Sam-soon. Since then, he has appeared in leading roles in other successful television shows including the romantic fantasy drama Secret Garden (2010–2011), fantasy drama Memories of the Alhambra (2018–2019), and romantic drama Crash Landing on You (2019–2020).

Hyun Bin’s popularity went up with a series of box office hits — the action thriller Confidential Assignment (2017), the crime thrillers The Swindlers (2017) and The Negotiation (2018) as well as the zombie horror Rampant (2018)./TISGFollow us on Social Media

