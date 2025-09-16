Crackdown in Malaysia sees widespread arrests, including 6 airport officials who took bribes in exchange for foreigners’ illegal entry

SINGAPORE: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has carried out major operations recently, resulting in dozens of arrests and the seizure of around RM3.3 million (S$1 million).

The crackdown by Selangor MACC was carried out from Sep 9 to 11 and was aimed at seizing assets that officials received through corruption, according to a report in the Malay Mail. These assets include a house, land, a number of luxury vehicles, 75 gold pieces worth around RM400,000 (S$100,000), 20 designer timepieces worth around RM100,000 (S$30,385), purses, and RM20,000 (S$6,077) in cash. A total of 70 bank accounts have also been frozen by MACC.

Corruption at ports of entry

Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya, the deputy chief commissioner for operations of MACC, said in a statement posted on the organisation’s TikTok account, that five of the people arrested are Immigration Department officials.

@sprm.malaysia Suruhanjaya Pencegahan Rasuah Malaysia (SPRM) telah menyita pelbagai barangan mewah termasuk barang kemas seberat kira-kira *3.2* kilogram bernilai anggaran *RM1.6* juta dan 75 kepingan emas bernilai kira-kira RM400,000 daripada enam individu yang disyaki terlibat dengan sindiket ‘counter setting’, baru-baru ini. Timbalan Ketua Pesuruhjaya (Operasi) SPRM, Dato’ Sri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya berkata, hasil daripada penggeledahan menerusi Op Rentas ini, SPRM Negeri Selangor telah membuat sitaan terhadap pelbagai harta hasil wang rasuah pada 9 dan 11 September lalu. Beliau berkata, *lima* daripada pemilik barangan ini merupakan pegawai Jabatan Imigresen yang bertugas di lapangan terbang dipercayai menerima wang daripada ejen-ejen sebagai balasan untuk memudahkan urusan kemasukan warga asing ke negara ini. Antara barangan lain yang turut disita ialah sebidang tanah lot, rumah, beberapa buah kenderaan mewah, pelbagai jenis beg tangan dan jam tangan berjenama sebanyak 20 utas yang bernilai anggaran RM100,000 serta wang tunai RM20,000. SPRM Selangor juga telah membeku akaun- akaun yang berkaitan sebanyak 70 akaun bank yang menjadikan keseluruhan sitaan berjumlah sekitar RM 3.3juta Siasatan dijalankan mengikut Seksyen 17a Akta SPRM 2009. Ikuti media sosial rasmi SPRM untuk perkembangan berita selanjutnya. #taatsetia #SPRMMalaysia #rasuahdihinamaruahdibina ♬ Cinematic Music – dN. Chandrawinata

The crackdown, called Op Rentas by the MACC, concentrated on counter-setting syndicates that allowed foreign nationals to enter Malaysia without undergoing proper immigration procedures. In exchange, officials involved received bribes. Counter-setting sends foreigners to designated or predetermined lanes at Immigration entry points without subjecting them to proper inspection.

According to MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki, officers who joined the syndicate stood to earn as much as RM50,000 (S$15,200) each month in bribes, with each foreigner paying between RM1,800 (S$547) and RM2,500 (S$760). The payments were made in cash or via mule accounts.

Op Rentas

The crackdown has seen 30 people arrested in Selangor, Melaka, Kuala Lumpur, and Negri Sembilan. This includes 18 enforcement officers attached to the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (MCBA), reported The New Straits Times. The others arrested were company owners, managers, and civilians.

MCBA director-general Datuk Seri Shuhaily Mohd Zain said that the arrested officers were working at Terminal 1 and 2 of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

The report added that six of the airport officials who were arrested possessed about 3.2 kg of gold and jewellery worth RM2 million (S$608,000). Five of the officials are Immigration Department officers who manned immigration counters at the airport.

The persons arrested face 20 years in jail and a fine that’s not less than 10 times the value of the bribe or RM1 million (S$304,000), whichever is higher. /TISG

