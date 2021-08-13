Covid-19 vaccination: Nurse injects woman with used syringe

- Advertisement -

Manila — A video circulating online showed a woman getting vaccinated against Covid-19 only to discover that the nurse injected her with a used syringe.

“We understand that our nurses are tired, but this is a big NO-NO,” wrote one Elyas on Twitter on Sunday (Aug 9).

He shared a TikTok video with over 151,000 views by @realronna4.

The video began with a caption, “What really happened during my vaccination day.”

A nurse could be seen preparing the woman’s arm for inoculation.

The nurse then injects the syringe into the woman’s arm.

However, when the nurse pulls the syringe out, she informs the woman that she used the wrong one.

The syringe “is used,” the nurse said.

“The nurse couldn’t push anything out (of the syringe),” the caption read.

The nurse kept apologising that she forgot to prepare, said the woman.

After cleaning the right arm, the nurse proceeds to the left arm for the inoculation.

“I was chill, but my shoulder hurt,” the woman wrote.

Members from the online community expressed concern regarding the possibility of a blood-borne infection after the incident.

They called out the local government unit to address the situation promptly and advised the woman to get tested as a safety precaution.

Recording one’s vaccination has become the norm in the Philippines to ensure proper protocols are followed.

A nurse was caught on camera in Jun this year, failing to push the syringe plunger during a vaccination appointment.

A similar incident was confirmed by the country’s Department of Health, citing a “clear breach of vaccination protocol.”

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III noted it was an honest mistake and urged the public to double-check if syringe contents are fully injected when getting vaccinated. /TISG

