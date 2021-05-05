International Covid-19 pandemic boosted e-commerce in 2020, UN study shows

PARIS — The Covid-19 pandemic provided a boost for e-commerce last year, but the digital windfall was not enjoyed equally across the board, a UN study found yesterday.

“Although it will take some time to get the full picture of the impact of Covid-19 on e-commerce… a number of developments point to the strong rise in e-commerce in 2020,” said the report by the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

The study crunched data from seven countries – Australia, Britain, Canada, China, Singapore, South Korea and the United States – representing some two-thirds of online trade.

Online sales rose 59 per cent in Australia, 46.7 per cent in Britain, 32.4 precent in the United States and 14.6 per cent in China.

Turnover rose by 22.4 per cent last year to US$2.5 trillion (RM10.2 trillion), having increased by some 15 per cent in 2018-19, UNCTAD said.

By contrast, overall retail sales declined by one per cent.

“These statistics show the growing importance of online activities,” the report’s author, Torbjorn Fredriksson, told AFP.

They also underscore the need for countries, especially developing states, to use such data as they rebuild from the pandemic, said Shamika Sirimanne, head of UNCTAD’s technology and logistics section, in a statement.

A standout performer was Jumia, Africa’s online retail giant, whose transactions jumped by more than 50 per cent in volume in the first six months of 2020 compared with the first half of 2019, Fredriksson said. – ETX StudioFollow us on Social Media

