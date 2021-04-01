covid-19:-hoping-for-easing-of-sop,-malaysian-celebrity-couple-kamal-adli,-uqasha-senrose-plan-three-wedding-receptions

- Advertisement -

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysian celebrity couple Kamal Adli and Uqasha Senrose revealed that they are planning to have three wedding receptions, including one planned especially for fans.

The Hantu Kak Limah actress told local portal Mstar that their first wedding reception was for family and close friends with a limit of 350 people.

“For our second reception, we will invite fellow artiste friends and the media while for our third reception, we will invite fans to celebrate our special day together.”

“As of now, Alhamdulillah, 80 per cent of the preparations are done and we hope for the best and prayers from all of you,” Uqasha said.

The couple also revealed that the wedding would take place at one of Malaysia’s highland tourism spots.

Although they did not disclose any dates yet, Kamal said this would be announced closer to the day along with the wedding themes.

“I’m excited and at the same time i need to learn the responsibility of being a husband as well.”

“Uqasha has her own ‘dream wedding’ planned and I will just go with it because I have faith in her choices,” Kamal said.

Aside from that, the 35-year-old actor also hoped that the Covid 19 pandemic situation would improve, and the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) would have already loosened up for interstate travel during their receptions.

Previously, the celebrity couple has made waves after Kamal proposed to Uqasha on stage during the Anugerah MeleTOP Era 2020 (AME2020) last December.

It was reported that the couple began their relationship after being paired together in a local drama series 'Setelah Terlafaznya Akad' in 2019.

