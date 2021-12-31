Could this be the stupidest thing you’ve seen all year?

- Advertisement -

Singapore—A video of a man playing around with a petrol pump, pretending to shoot another man, and spraying petrol on the ground has gone viral on the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page.

Thousands of people have viewed the video which has drawn scores of disapproving comments.

According to the caption to the video, the incident occurred on Sunday (Dec 26) at the Caltex petrol station in Jurong West Avenue.

- Advertisement 1-

The poster offered details about the man who had played with the pump, saying he had been on a Yamaha T150 motorbike with license plate number FBR5073M.

“Using the petrol gun to shoot petrol at his friend. spilling petrol all over the station,” reads the caption.

In addition to splashing petrol all around, the two men also chased each other on foot and on their motorbikes.

Commenters were aghast at the prank, and pointed out how dangerous it was.

- Advertisement 2-

One netizen called the stunt “very childish,” and added, “He didn’t know how serious one can get with flash fire.”

“This is probably one of the stupidest things I’ve seen in 2021,” wrote another.

The prankster got serious eyerolls from another commenter, who wrote, “Dude, seriously.”

- Advertisement 3-

Many others condemned the pair’s actions.

/TISG

Read also: Teen pranks he had COVID-19 on Instagram, friend and his mates in NS training isolated, training disrupted

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg