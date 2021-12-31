Home News Could this be the stupidest thing you've seen all year?

Could this be the stupidest thing you’ve seen all year?

Photo: Fb screengrab/ SG Road Vigilante - SGRV

Imagine what they would say if they had set off a fire

By Anna Maria Romero
- Advertisement -

Singapore—A video of a man playing around with a petrol pump, pretending to shoot another man,  and spraying petrol on the ground has gone viral on the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page.

   Thousands of people have viewed  the video which has drawn scores of disapproving comments.

According to the caption to the video, the incident occurred on Sunday (Dec 26) at the Caltex petrol station in Jurong West Avenue.

- Advertisement 1-

The poster offered details about the man who had played with the pump, saying he had been on a Yamaha T150 motorbike with license plate number FBR5073M.

“Using the petrol gun to shoot petrol at his friend. spilling petrol all over the station,” reads the caption.

In addition to splashing petrol all around, the two men also chased each other on foot and on their motorbikes.

Commenters were aghast at the prank, and pointed out how dangerous it was.

- Advertisement 2-

One netizen called the stunt “very childish,” and added, “He didn’t know how serious one can get with flash fire.”

“This is probably one of the stupidest things I’ve seen in 2021,” wrote another. 

The prankster got serious eyerolls from another commenter, who wrote, “Dude, seriously.”

- Advertisement 3-

Many others condemned the pair’s actions. 

/TISG

Read also: Teen pranks he had COVID-19 on Instagram, friend and his mates in NS training isolated, training disrupted

Teen pranks he had COVID-19 on Instagram, friend and his mates in NS training isolated, training disrupted

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -

Read More

Home News

Social media influencer charged with uploading obscene materials to OnlyFans platform

Singapore — A 22-year-old man is accused of uploading scores of sexually explicit photos and videos  online. Titus Low Kaide allegedly put dozens of  these photos and videos  on  OnlyFans, a platform designed for content creators to post risqué pictures...
Read more
Home News

Could this be the stupidest thing you’ve seen all year?

Singapore—A video of a man playing around with a petrol pump, pretending to shoot another man,  and spraying petrol on the ground has gone...
Read more
Celebrity

Zheng Geping’s family eats tapow-ed chicken rice at home to celebrate son’s birthday

As with many other Singaporean families, this year was marked by changes and increased family time due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. No one is...
Read more
COVID 19

Experts say SG can move closer to treating Covid like influenza

Singapore—Infectious disease specialist Dr Paul Tambyah recently sounded an optimistic note about the pandemic's direction in light of new findings about the Omicron variant. Dr...
Read more
Celebrity

BLACKPINK’s Rosé sends a coffee truck to Kim Go Eun on the set of ‘Yumi’s Cells 2’

South Korea — Rosé from BLACKPINK showed her support for Kim Go Eun on the set of Yumi's Cells Season 2 in a heartwarming...
Read more
Home News

Social media influencer charged with uploading obscene materials to OnlyFans platform

Singapore — A 22-year-old man is accused of uploading scores of sexually explicit photos and videos  online. Titus Low Kaide...
Read more
Home News

Could this be the stupidest thing you’ve seen all year?

Singapore—A video of a man playing around with a petrol pump, pretending to shoot another man,  and spraying petrol...
Read more
Celebrity

Zheng Geping’s family eats tapow-ed chicken rice at home to celebrate son’s birthday

As with many other Singaporean families, this year was marked by changes and increased family time due to the...
Read more
COVID 19

Experts say SG can move closer to treating Covid like influenza

Singapore—Infectious disease specialist Dr Paul Tambyah recently sounded an optimistic note about the pandemic's direction in light of new...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore