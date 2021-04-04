Could Elizabeth Tan be pregnant?

- Advertisement -

Kuala Lumpur — It has been rumoured that Malaysian celebrity Elizabeth Tan is currently pregnant with her first child with husband Siew Jim. Is it just a rumour or is it true? It all started when Tan shared a photo of herself with seasoned actress Angeline Tan on her Instagram earlier on Thursday (April 1). Eagle-eyed fans pointed out that there was a ‘bump’ on her belly, as reported by Hype.my.

Since then, netizens started assuming that the Police Entry hitmaker is currently pregnant with a child.

One IG user known as @amf_5454 pointed out, “I think I saw something…expecting soon.” Another commentator replied by writing, “Wow, is there any good news to share?” further piquing everyone’s curiosity. Soon after the speculations, Tan quickly went on her Instagram Story to deny the rumour. The 27-year-old said, “Guys, I’m not pregnant” followed by a series of ROFL emojis. She also uploaded a screenshot of the replies left by her followers who commented about her rumoured pregnancy.

The Internet was abuzz a couple of weeks ago when Tan surprised fans and netizens alike with her sudden marriage news to her non-celebrity husband. She swore to get married before turning 30 and on March 20, 2021, she fulfilled her vow. On Sunday (March 21) photos and videos of her wedding went viral, surprising her fans, according to Hype.my. Many were in denial but that changed when Tan herself confirmed the rumours.

Tan married 30-year-old businessman Siew Jim in a church in Gombak. It was a quiet affair, with only 10 of her family and close friends in attendance. According to Tan, this was done to obey the standard operating procedures (SOPs). “I did plan on informing everyone when I was ready,” she stated. “I made a decision to not announce the wedding because I felt it was a small issue.” The 28-year-old considers marriage to be a personal matter. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

