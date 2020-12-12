China Coronavirus cases on China border with Russia spark lockdowns, tests

Coronavirus cases on China border with Russia spark lockdowns, tests

coronavirus-cases-on-china-border-with-russia-spark-lockdowns,-tests

Author

AFP

Date

Category

ChinaCOVID-19InternationalRussia
- Advertisement -

China has put one northern city in lockdown and launched citywide coronavirus testing in another, after two local infections involving workers at a port and trade zone respectively, authorities have said.

There was one new case each in Dongning and Suifenhe, which both sit on the country’s border with Russia.

In Dongning, a 40-year-old maintenance worker at a port tested positive on Thursday, triggering the latest measures.

Officials there said Saturday it would enter “wartime mode” — temporarily suspending public bus services and road transport while requiring anyone leaving the city to produce a negative Covid-19 test from the preceding 24 hours.

- Advertisement -

Schools will suspend classes and dine-in will be banned at restaurants, while in higher-risk areas only one member of each household will be allowed to leave the home once every two days to buy daily necessities — for no longer than two hours each time.

In the Suifenhe case, a 39-year-old man who works as a loading and unloading worker at a trade zone tested positive.

Both cities on Friday announced the launch of citywide testing, expected to be completed in three days.

China — where the virus first surfaced late last year — has largely brought domestic transmission under control but recently reported local outbreaks in several cities.

State media blamed the recent clusters on imports of frozen food and other shipments.

After a recent outbreak in Chengdu, officials said the virus was found on food stored in an elderly couple’s fridge.

There is currently no evidence that people can catch Covid-19 from food or food packaging, according to the World Health Organization.

© Agence France-Presse

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags: , , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Post goes viral: Luxury car reverses dangerously close to frail, elderly cardboard collector

Singapore -- There has been much concern about the plight of a frail, elderly cardboard collector after a photo was posted on social media on Monday (Dec 7) showing a luxury car reversing dangerously close to her. Facebook user Vladimir Guevarra saw...
View Post
Featured News

Tommy Koh, Ivan Heng among those struck by photo of luxury car backing into elderly cardboard collector

Distinguished diplomat Tommy Koh and noted actor-director Ivan Heng are among thousands of Singaporeans who were struck by a trending photo of a luxury car coming dangerously close to a frail elderly cardboard collector. The photo was published on social media on...
View Post
Featured News

World Economic Forum 2021 moved to Singapore due to COVID-19

The next World Economic Forum (WEF) Special Annual Meeting is being moved to Singapore, given the COVID-19 situation in Europe. The global summit, which brings top leaders in politics, business and academia together, will be held between 13 and 16 May,...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet