Constance Wu gives birth over the summer

Over the summer, Fresh Off The Boat star Constance Wu and her rocker boyfriend Ryan Kattner reportedly welcomed a baby daughter and they are “so excited and happy” with their baby.

A source told E! News: “They are doing great, and they’re so excited and happy.”

The 38-year-old actress never publicly announced that she was pregnant and had not appeared in the public eye since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March. Constance was last photographed in February walking the red carpet at the Queerties 2020 Awards Reception and the 22nd Costume Designers Guild Awards.

Constance’s boyfriend Ryan is the frontman of rock band Man Man and he uses the stage name Honus Honus. The rocker released the album Dream Hunting in the Valley of the In-Between in May, the band’s first in seven years.

He’s also a screenwriter and composer; according to IMDB.

He worked as a music supervisor on The Exorcist the TV Series.

Constance became famous after acting in sitcom Fresh Off the Boat which ended its six-season run in February. She shared that going to acting classes on her off days makes her feel the ‘most free.’

She said: “I love what I do. It’s more fun for me than going to a party. When I have a day off, I go to acting class. I’m there with all the other actors who are struggling and waiting tables and trying to become actors, just because it’s fun. It’s where I feel most free.”

And Constance also admitted she doesn’t “think anything through”.

She added: “I don’t think anything through. I am very impulsive and reactive. I have always been a person who is kind of outspoken, but nobody knew who I was before. Now I have this weird thing called fame, and I wasn’t looking for it, I didn’t ask for it, but if you have it, you might as well use it for something good. And the best thing I think I can do is help amplify the voices of people who don’t feel heard.”

Constance’s next movie, I Was a Simple Man, is slated to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2021. She is also one of the voices in the animated feature, Wish Dragon, which is expected to be released in 2021.