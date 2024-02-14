;
Conservatives observe that some “liberal” Americans allegedly using illegal immigrants as “free labor” 

February 14, 2024
Conservatives are now claiming that there is a reason why woke Americans are inclined to have illegal immigrants coming into the country in droves. One of the reasons could possibly be due to the fact that they could be used as “free labor.” Furthermore, a video surfaced showing a woman having an illegal immigrant from Haiti living with her, doing household chores for her. 

Furthermore, it seems that there are plenty running away from their “oppressive” governments. CBS News states, Yves Alfred’s arduous journey to Massachusetts spanned several months, traversing through multiple countries due to the escalating gang violence and poverty in Haiti. Now sheltered in a church rectory in Jamaica Plain, his family is among the many reliant on Massachusetts nonprofits as state shelters reach capacity. 

Following that, the surge in migrants stems from various policy changes, including the expiration of Title 42 and the CHNV policy. Amid the crisis, migrants like Yves seek work permits eagerly, hoping for expedited processing promised by the Biden administration. However, the backlog persists, highlighting the urgent need for collaborative solutions.

“Liberal” Americans allegedly using illegals as “free labor” 

In addition to this, conservative X page, End Wokeness states that the woke individuals found a way to make free labor “woke” again. This is after an interview of an American woman who allowed an illegal immigrant to live with her, and proceeds to show that the Haitian woman is cooking and cleaning for her. 

Furthermore, conservatives state that the Democrats have always found a way to make non-White people seem inferior. They claim that policies like DEI are meant to show that non-Whites need more help as they are not “capable” enough. There are several accusations towards the Democrats and their alleged covered up discriminatory actions. 

Others state that this is a form of indentured servitude. What will happen if the Haitian woman living with this individual decides that she has had enough doing chores for free? X users feel that the “tolerant” left would not be as tolerant once people who are “oppressed” would stop listening to them. 

