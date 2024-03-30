Amidst growing concerns over voting integrity, the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee (RNC) are forging a united front, emphasized Karoline Leavitt, the campaign’s national press secretary.

However, in an interview with Newsmax, Leavitt underscored the collaborative efforts between the campaign, RNC Chairman Michael Whatley, and co-chairwoman Lara Trump.

“Our mission is clear: to ensure every Republican vote counts on Nov. 5,” Leavitt affirmed on “Wake Up America.” Echoing Lara Trump’s sentiments on early voting, Leavitt highlighted the campaign’s strategy, emphasizing President Trump’s successful utilization of early voting during the primaries. Despite challenges and legal battles, Leavitt reiterated the campaign’s commitment to educating voters on state and county laws.

Addressing concerns over legal fees, Leavitt underscored the campaign’s focus on fighting legal battles and ensuring Trump’s message resonates with disillusioned Democrats and independents. Furthermore, Leavitt concluded by welcoming all Americans to support Trump’s vision for the nation, emphasizing the stakes in the upcoming election.

Conservatives hoping that Trump wins in order for stricter voting laws

We love Trump even more 2024 pic.twitter.com/skzW547GYS — Squirrel (@CarlyMarie32) March 28, 2024

Following that, X users are sharing their support towards former President Trump in the post replies. It seems that many are agreeing with stricter voting laws as they are tired with the vast amount of illegals coming into the country. There are several harsh allegations thrown towards the Democrats, allegations which are not entirely proven.

The only people that have been convicted and proven to cheat on elections are Republicans! Show some proof that Democrats have cheated. Proof not claims. — Brian Speight (@bdsp8) March 28, 2024

In addition to this, GOP supporters are saying that this will curb the “cheating” that the Democrats are “known for.” Ironically, Democrat supporters claim that it is the Republicans who have been caught cheating in elections.

