Conservatives hoping Trump wins as they want stricter voting laws, claiming Democrats are "cheaters" 

March 30, 2024
Amidst growing concerns over voting integrity, the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee (RNC) are forging a united front, emphasized Karoline Leavitt, the campaign’s national press secretary. 

However, in an interview with Newsmax, Leavitt underscored the collaborative efforts between the campaign, RNC Chairman Michael Whatley, and co-chairwoman Lara Trump.

 “Our mission is clear: to ensure every Republican vote counts on Nov. 5,” Leavitt affirmed on “Wake Up America.” Echoing Lara Trump’s sentiments on early voting, Leavitt highlighted the campaign’s strategy, emphasizing President Trump’s successful utilization of early voting during the primaries. Despite challenges and legal battles, Leavitt reiterated the campaign’s commitment to educating voters on state and county laws. 

Addressing concerns over legal fees, Leavitt underscored the campaign’s focus on fighting legal battles and ensuring Trump’s message resonates with disillusioned Democrats and independents. Furthermore, Leavitt concluded by welcoming all Americans to support Trump’s vision for the nation, emphasizing the stakes in the upcoming election.

Conservatives hoping that Trump wins in order for stricter voting laws 

Following that, X users are sharing their support towards former President Trump in the post replies. It seems that many are agreeing with stricter voting laws as they are tired with the vast amount of illegals coming into the country. There are several harsh allegations thrown towards the Democrats, allegations which are not entirely proven. 

 

In addition to this, GOP supporters are saying that this will curb the “cheating” that the Democrats are “known for.” Ironically, Democrat supporters claim that it is the Republicans who have been caught cheating in elections. 

Transgender preschool teacher “happy” to have conversation with children on being trans 

