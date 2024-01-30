;
Conservatives fear civil war may happen with Texas regarding illegal immigrant border crisis 

The illegal immigrant border crisis has been one of the biggest topics discussed among American social media users. The war against woke-ness and unending illegal immigration is beginning to take its foothold. It seems that a significant portion of Americans are vehemently against having illegals coming into their country. 

Biden is in a mess that he may not even be able to fix. Half of the governors in the United States are showing strong support for Texas. There is a major problem when half of the country is openly defying the federal government. 

The New York Post states, Republican governors from 25 states, except Vermont’s Phil Scott, expressed solidarity with Texas Governor Greg Abbott in his border security dispute with the Biden administration. The joint statement affirms Texas’ “constitutional right to self-defense” following the Supreme Court’s ruling allowing the removal of Texas-installed razor wire near the US-Mexico border. 

The governors criticize the Biden administration’s lax enforcement of immigration laws, supporting Texas’ efforts as a response to federal inaction. Abbott asserts Texas’ right to self-defense, emphasizing the effectiveness of razor wire as a deterrent against illegal border crossings. 

Several Republican governors pledged resources, with South Dakota’s Kristi Noem willing to deploy the National Guard. 

Conservatives fear for a potential civil war with illegal immigrant crisis 

Conservatives are sharing information on TikTok saying that each of the states that are supporting Texas are quite literally sending their own troops to protect the border. Users feel the states that voted for the Dems should be responsible in taking care of these illegals as states like Texas have been vocal about this issue for years. 

There is a strong support among social media users towards Texas as well. Conservative pages are asking their audience whether what Texas is doing is the right move or not. For the most part, users are agreeing that this is the right move. 

Conservatives fear civil war may happen with Texas regarding illegal immigrant border crisis

