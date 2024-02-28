Conservatives are concerned with the future of the United States as liberals are seemingly supporting the wrong causes. Recently, Emonte Morgan unalived a 29-year-old female police officer. However, liberals are distributing fliers and pamphlets in support of Morgan citing that he is a “victim” in all of this.

According to WTTW, a recent murder trial has brought attention to the issue of illegal immigration in America. Prosecutors have alleged that Emonte Morgan, the defendant in the case, unleashed “absolute carnage” on the Chicago police officers who died and were injured at the scene.

However, the defence team argued that the body-worn cameras worn by the police officers did not capture who fired the fatal shots. The defendant himself fled on foot following the incident. The incident also highlights the tragic consequences of the struggle over gun control and law enforcement in a polarized America.

Conservatives angry at liberals supporting Emonte Morgan

Free speech is good for many reasons, one is that evil people will expose themselves. As wrong as it is that Emonte Morgan’s mom wore a shirt supporting her kįller son, everyone now knows she’s evil. Officer Ella French will be remembered for her patriotic service. RIP Ella — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) February 28, 2024

Furthermore, X users state that freedom of speech is important despite the situation. But the same user did show support towards the police saying that she was a patriot. Some are accusing the perpetrator’s mother saying that she is “evil” to support her son.

I mean neither the dad nor grandad where there sooo. Also whats their argument, the cop shot herself? — Shoggoth in a skin suit. (@IWantCherry2000) February 28, 2024

In addition to this, users are blaming the mother and grandmother for this to happen. They then claim that the perpetrator was probably raised in a household without a father. X users then say that at times households without fathers could have mothers coddling their sons and ignore the problems they do.

“They” want the division so it will continue. — tiedied2much (@tiedied2much3) February 28, 2024

An X user who claims to be Hispanic states that the anti-White rhetoric must stop. There are calls for all Americans to rise up against the discrimination and promotion to unite the American people.

