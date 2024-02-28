;
Lifestyle

Conservatives concerned after liberals show support for Emonte Morgan who unalived a cop

ByAsir F

February 28, 2024
conservatives-concerned-after-liberals-show-support-for-emonte-morgan-who-unalived-a-cop

Emonte

Conservatives are concerned with the future of the United States as liberals are seemingly supporting the wrong causes. Recently, Emonte Morgan unalived a 29-year-old female police officer. However, liberals are distributing fliers and pamphlets in support of Morgan citing that he is a “victim” in all of this. 

According to WTTW, a recent murder trial has brought attention to the issue of illegal immigration in America. Prosecutors have alleged that Emonte Morgan, the defendant in the case, unleashed “absolute carnage” on the Chicago police officers who died and were injured at the scene. 

However, the defence team argued that the body-worn cameras worn by the police officers did not capture who fired the fatal shots. The defendant himself fled on foot following the incident. The incident also highlights the tragic consequences of the struggle over gun control and law enforcement in a polarized America.

Conservatives angry at liberals supporting Emonte Morgan 

Furthermore, X users state that freedom of speech is important despite the situation. But the same user did show support towards the police saying that she was a patriot. Some are accusing the perpetrator’s mother saying that she is “evil” to support her son. 

In addition to this, users are blaming the mother and grandmother for this to happen. They then claim that the perpetrator was probably raised in a household without a father. X users then say that at times households without fathers could have mothers coddling their sons and ignore the problems they do. 

 

An X user who claims to be Hispanic states that the anti-White rhetoric must stop. There are calls for all Americans to rise up against the discrimination and promotion to unite the American people. 

Read More News

Conservatives defending Chaya Raichik, Libs of TikTok founder saying she is unjustly attacked 

The post Conservatives concerned after liberals show support for Emonte Morgan who unalived a cop appeared first on The Independent News.

ByAsir F

Related Post

Featured News Lifestyle

“I am left unemployed now” — SG worker gets fired by her boss for posting on Instagram about her trip instead of work while she was on leave

December 16, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

“Is S$11K worth moving from Canada to Singapore?” — Foreigner asks Singaporeans after getting a job offer in SG

December 16, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

Help! My boss submits the hard work done by our team as his own and takes credit for it while telling us we’re incompetent

December 16, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Sports

World Chess Championship: Paddy Upton’s mental conditioning strategies for newly-crowned champion Gukesh Dommaraju

December 16, 2024 Khalis Rifhan
Featured News Lifestyle

“I am left unemployed now” — SG worker gets fired by her boss for posting on Instagram about her trip instead of work while she was on leave

December 16, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

“Is S$11K worth moving from Canada to Singapore?” — Foreigner asks Singaporeans after getting a job offer in SG

December 16, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

Help! My boss submits the hard work done by our team as his own and takes credit for it while telling us we’re incompetent

December 16, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.