Company behind multiple Anytime Fitness and BFT outlets in Singapore faces 14 charges over CPF payments

SINGAPORE: Watchtower Holdings, the parent company of ReFormd, which operates Anytime Fitness and Body Fit Training (BFT) gyms in Singapore, faces 14 charges for allegedly failing to pay Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions for 13 employees on time between July 2025 and January 2026, Channel News Asia (CNA) reported, citing court documents.

ReFormd operates 16 BFT outlets, 14 Anytime Fitness outlets and five personal training gyms in the city-state.

The wider BFT franchise has 55 local outlets, including several that are yet to open.

In Singapore, employers who fail to pay their employees’ CPF contributions within 14 days after the end of the month the contributions are due may be fined between S$1,000 and S$5,000, jailed for up to six months, or both, with repeat offenders facing fines between S$2,000 and S$10,000, up to 12 months’ jail, or both.

CPF records showed that Watchtower Holdings was previously convicted in December 2025 of two charges of failing to pay employees’ CPF contributions on time and was fined S$2,400.

The CPF Board told CNA that investigations and efforts to recover the outstanding CPF payments began in August last year. It added that it received four reports involving the company between April and June this year, three of which have since been resolved, with part of the outstanding CPF contributions recovered.

The CPF board said that they will continue to follow up with the company and its director to recover any remaining arrears.

The next court hearing has been set for July 30.

Watchtower Holdings director Monica Angkodjojo told CNA that the company is in the process of settling its remaining outstanding CPF contributions and expects to complete payment by July 7, ahead of the agreed July 10 deadline.

She added that they “acknowledge the seriousness of the matter and take our obligations to our employees very seriously” and have since strengthened the company’s internal compliance processes and implemented additional safeguards “to ensure this does not happen again.”

Netizens on r/singapore, however, quipped that perhaps Anytime Fitness thought they could pay ‘anytime’

Another commenter advised that this is why gym-goers should pay for gym packages in “instalments”. “If the gym goes bankrupt, it’s the bank’s problem, not yours,” he said.

A third speculated that this could explain why its Bukit Timah Central outlet has been “renovating” for weeks, with mixed messages about whether they’re moving to a new location. / TISG

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