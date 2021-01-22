Cole Sprouse had a crush on Jennifer Aniston

- Advertisement -

Hollywood — American actor Cole Sprouse revealed that he was crushing hard on Jennifer Aniston, which is why he found it difficult to work in front of her.

On Tuesday (Jan 19), Sprouse was a guest star on the Drew Barrymore Show. The actor spoke about his earliest roles and shared about why he had a hard time working on Friends.

He said that he was a child, and his crush would cause him to stammer a lot and forget his lines.

Sprouse said that he maintains his composure a bit more effectively now but when he was a kid, it was quite difficult. Sprouse’s crush on Aniston was no secret on set, a Buzzfeed News article reported.

- Advertisement -

The crew used to tease him about his crush. Sprouse added that he was teased a little bit by the crew because they saw it. He would just forget and be looking at her. However, Sprouse said that the whole world had a crush on Aniston. Sprouse also talked about The Suite Life of Zack and Cody during the interview, saying that he and his twin brother Dylan get asked “all the time” if they would do a reboot.

Sprouse said that reboots are a tricky thing and that when the original shows become successful, they sit in this little golden plate of nostalgia.

“When you modernize it and go back to it, it has the potential to really disenfranchise the original fanbase,” he went on. “So it’s a very, very touchy thing.”

“I am asked all the time if Dylan and I are going to do a Suite Life reboot,” Cole added. “And I go, ‘No, absolutely not.'”

The 28-year-old actor who is best known for playing Jughead Jones in Riverdale, is also known for his roles in Friends, The Suite Life and Big Daddy. /TISG