Cody Simpson looking gloomy as he goes shirtless in Venice

After dating for 10 months, Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus confirmed that they were breaking up in August. On Wednesday, Simpson was spotted looking gloomy during an outing in Venice.

The 23-year-old Australian singer soaked up the Californian sun as he enjoyed some food and coffee with his friends at the Bullet Proof Cafe. Simpson was shirtless during the outing, showing off his incredibly buff biceps and toned torso. He was dressed in a pair of navy Nike sports shorts, black socks and camouflage patterned sneakers.

His friends were enjoying coffee and Santa Vittoria mineral water as the downcast Simpson slumped down in his chair during the outing. Cyrus confirmed that she and Simpson were breaking up in August, after less than a year of dating. She posted it on Instagram video, sharing it to her fans that the couple is taking time apart to ‘work on’ themselves.

Referencing her split from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth in August 2019, Miley began: ‘A year ago, almost to this exact date, the media tried to tell my story for me, and control my narrative, and I’m just not accepting that.

‘So today, it came out that me and my boyfriend have broken up,’ she added.

She continued: ‘It was confirmed by a “reliable source” even though no one is reliable in a relationship except the individuals who are participating in it.’

‘We are just deciding who we wanna be in our lives, what we wanna do, and so, don’t make it some drama story if next week we’re hanging out, getting pizza,’ she added.

The American singer went on to say she remains friends with Cody, who she’s known for a decade.

‘We’ve been friends for 10 years and we’re going to continue to be friends, so just don’t make it something that it is not,’ she explained.

The couple began dating in September 2019, shortly after Miley had ended her fling with U.S. reality star Kaitlynn Carter.

Born January 11 1997, Cody Robert Simpson is an Australian singer, songwriter, dancer, actor and model. He has released three solo albums, Paradise, Surfers Paradise and Free since his debut.

He had portrayed the lead role of Dmitry in the Broadway musical Anastasia from November 2018 through April 2019.The same year he won the first season of The Masked Singer Australia.