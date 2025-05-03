Saturday, May 3, 2025
31.1 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Photo: Instagram.com
Sports
2 min.Read

Coco Gauff hands Iga Świątek one of her toughest losses at the Madrid Open final

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan
- Advertisement -

Coco Gauff easily defeated Iga Swiatek 6-1, 6-1 in just 64 minutes to reach the Madrid Open final. This has been one of Świątek‘s greatest losses in her career so far. 

The win was a first for Gauff on clay, and she will now battle against World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the finals. If Gauff wins, she will move up to world No. 2 in the rankings. 

In a social media post made by WTA, it shared: “👏 MADRID 👏 FINALIST 👏”

Netizens flooded the comments section with praise for Coco Gauff’s commanding performance. Many called it one of the best matches of her career, especially given the tough road she faced through Andreeva, Bencic, and Świątek. Fans admired her focus, power, and growth. One wrote, “Phenomenal Coco 😍 She had the toughest draw… but she’s played her absolute best tennis of her career… Bravo 👏🏾”. Others chimed in with reactions like “What a match 🔥” and “So proud of Coco!!!!!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥”.

- Advertisement -

Highlights of the match 

Świątek won the first game but then lost 11 in a row, making this experience one of the toughest matches of her sporting journey. 

Moreover, Gauff was determined and strong, losing only two points on her first serve and never facing a breakpoint. According to WTA, the only time Świątek has won fewer games in a clay court match was when she lost 6–1, 6–0 to Simona Halep in 2019. 

Gauff admitted in her post-match interview, “I think I was aggressive and played with margin… Maybe, it wasn’t (Świątek’s) best level today, but I forced her into some awkward positions. I’m really happy with how I played.” 

She added, “Especially when you’re playing someone like Iga, you know at any moment she could come back and play great tennis. For me, it was just making sure my level stayed the same…I knew in that second set I had to raise (my level), especially because she could come back, so I’m really happy with how I played.” 

Świątek dominated Gauff before and won 11 of their 12 matches. Gauff, the 2023 US Open champion, has now beaten her three times in a row. Furthermore, Świątek has now lost six straight semifinals and has not made it to the finals since winning the 2024 French Open. 

- Advertisement -

Swiatek said: “Today, for sure, everything kind of collapsed, both tennis-wise and I feel like I wasn’t even in the right place with my feet before the shots… I wish I would have moved better because I think that would get me any opportunity to bounce back because this is usually what happens.”

Gauff is chasing her third WTA 1000 title and has been right on track so far. She won her first two at the 2023 Cincinnati Open and the 2024 China Open, and now looks to add another in Madrid. 

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Celebrity

Before his show, Hong Kong actor Nicholas Tse eats dinner with his two sons

0
HONG KONG: According to VnExpress, Nicholas Tse, a Hong Kong singer...
Celebrity

Zhang Ziyi seen in a wheelchair after falling on stage at film awards

0
CHINA: Zhang Ziyi, a famous Chinese actress, recently had...

Topics

Celebrity

Before his show, Hong Kong actor Nicholas Tse eats dinner with his two sons

0
HONG KONG: According to VnExpress, Nicholas Tse, a Hong Kong singer...
Celebrity

Zhang Ziyi seen in a wheelchair after falling on stage at film awards

0
CHINA: Zhang Ziyi, a famous Chinese actress, recently had...
Lifestyle

SG employee says she’s ‘sick of gender bias’ at work, shares experience online

0
SINGAPORE: Feeling increasingly frustrated by the ongoing gender bias...
Jobs

Man asks, “Is it true that no one cares about your degree after working a few years?”

0
SINGAPORE: A Singaporean took to Reddit to ask whether...
Relationships

Singaporean student says parents will ‘disown her’ if she doesn’t get into a top overseas university

0
SINGAPORE: Talk about pressure! A young Singaporean confessed on...
Sports

From tennis to pro pickleball: Tennis legend Andre Agassi eliminated in the second match of a US Open Pickleball event

0
FLORIDA: Former tennis world No. 1 Andre Agassi's debut...
Sports

Transgender women to no longer play in women’s soccer in England

0
Transgender women will no longer be allowed to compete...
Sports

Marta Kostyuk upset over Aryna Sabalenka’s serve in Madrid Open quarterfinal

0
MADRID: Marta Kostyuk was frustrated after world No. 1...

Related Articles

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Man asks, “Is it true that no one cares about your degree after working a few years?”

0
SINGAPORE: A Singaporean took to Reddit to ask whether...

Singapore’s prime office market slips to 9th place in Savills’ global rankings

0
SINGAPORE: Singapore’s prime office market dropped three spots to...

Rise of the robot colleague: Why workers are choosing AI over each other

0
INTERNATIONAL: Today’s workplaces have significantly changed — more and...

MoneyHero Group narrows loss by 78% despite 1% revenue drop in FY2024, driven by higher insurance and wealth revenue

0
SINGAPORE: Personal finance aggregation and comparison platform MoneyHero Group...

Singapore Politics

© The Independent Singapore