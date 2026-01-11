CNB arrests 29-year-old Singaporean woman; more than 7kg of cannabis and other drugs seized

SINGAPORE: A 29-year-old Singaporean woman has been arrested by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) after officers seized more than 7kg of cannabis and other controlled drugs during an operation in the west of Singapore.

CNB said the arrest took place on January 8, 2026, when officers moved in on a room within a condominium unit near West Coast Way. The woman was suspected of involvement in drug trafficking activities.

Forced entry after suspect refused to cooperate

According to CNB, officers had to carry out forced entry after the woman refused to comply with lawful orders to grant access to the room. A subsequent search uncovered a large stash of drugs and related paraphernalia.

Among the items seized were about 7,144g of cannabis, 169g of ‘Ice’, 9g of ketamine, 30g of ‘Ecstasy’, and 30 Erimin-5 tablets, along with drug paraphernalia. CNB estimated that the total value of the drugs would be more than S$94,900. They also added that the seized drugs had the potential to feed the addiction of around 1,110 abusers for a week.

Severe penalties under Singapore law

CNB highlighted that under Section 5 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973, trafficking, offering to traffic, or preparing to traffic in controlled drugs is a serious offence. Those convicted of trafficking more than 500g of cannabis may face the mandatory death penalty.

Investigations into the woman’s drug-related activities are ongoing.

Netizens react strongly online

The case sparked strong reactions online, with many netizens expressing little sympathy for the suspect.

“She bought herself a one-way ticket to the gallows. No need to waste lawyer fees,” one commenter wrote. This is in relation to the strict penalty that Singapore imposes for these kinds of drug crimes.

Another reacted to the suspect’s age, saying, “29 years old. Oh, sweetheart.” This shows the disappointment they feel, especially since someone so young is likely going to have to face severe punishment after getting caught.

Others voiced support for tough enforcement. “Please continue getting rid of these drug traffickers permanently,” one netizen said.

Another described the arrest as a case of a “Small fish caught in a big trap.” This likely responds to the reality that the black market for these kinds of things is massive, and that arresting this 29-year-old would barely put a dent in the complex problem of drug trafficking.

The arrest underscores Singapore’s zero-tolerance stance on drugs, with CNB continuing to take firm action against those involved in trafficking, regardless of age or background.