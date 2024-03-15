International

CIA: New documents reveal agency’s role in Jan. 6 Capitol riots

ByGemma Iso

March 15, 2024
cia:-new-documents-reveal-agency’s-role-in-jan.-6-capitol-riots

Recently extracted communications records shed light on the involvement of the CIA during the chaos of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. The revelation comes from 88 pages of documents disclosed by Judicial Watch, offering a glimpse into the agency’s previously undisclosed actions amidst the turmoil.

CIA direct engagement

Among the disclosed information, it was revealed that the CIA had deployed “several” dog teams in the vicinity of the Capitol and had assigned “bomb techs” to handle explosive devices discovered near the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee headquarters. These documents, though heavily redacted, mark the first concrete evidence of the CIA’s direct engagement during the tumultuous event.

One of the disclosed texts under the header “January 7 Intel Chain” mentioned the participation of “two CIA bomb techs” aiding in the investigation of a pipe bomb scene, while another reference indicated the standby presence of “several CIA dog teams.”

Discrepancies

Additionally, the documents highlighted discrepancies in initial reporting, notably concerning the tragic death of Ashli Babbitt, an unarmed ex-Air Force veteran, who was fatally shot inside the Capitol. Judicial Watch’s recent revelation of a new video depicting the shooting has reignited scrutiny over the incident. Contrary to initial reports, the texts suggested Babbitt was shot in the shoulder as she was pushed through a doorway to the Speaker’s Lobby, not in the chest on the House floor as previously believed.

As investigations continue into the events of Jan. 6, these newly disclosed documents provide a fresh perspective on the involvement of intelligence agencies during one of the darkest days in recent American history.

Like what the American Oversight declared, the assault on January 6, 2021, instigated by Trump and carried out by a heavily armed mob, targeted not only the U.S. Capitol but also democracy and the principles of the rule of law.

Cover Photo: Depositphotos

Read More News

Woke Americans upset at Japanese film Shogun for not having Black actors 

The post CIA: New documents reveal agency’s role in Jan. 6 Capitol riots appeared first on The Independent News.

ByGemma Iso

Related Post

International

Disney wants lawsuit over fatal allergic reaction thrown out of court because victim’s husband signed up for Disney+ subscription

August 15, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
International

Bilahari Kausikan says US-China tensions are not a “new Cold War”

July 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
International

Best man for the job? Who could possibly replace Joe Biden among the Democratic Party candidates

July 2, 2024 Jasmime Kaur

You missed

Business & Economy

Tax incentives in the Forest City Special Financial Zone could position Johor as a thriving financial hub

September 25, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Celebrity

BTS V maintains an active lifestyle to stay in shape even when on military leave

September 25, 2024 Lydia Koh
Asia Pacific

Luxurious auction house Christie’s opens new Asia headquarters in Hong Kong

September 25, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Celebrity

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is coming to meet her Singapore fans on 11.11

September 25, 2024 Lydia Koh

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.