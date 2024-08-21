;
As reported by Soompi, Song Joong Ki and Chun Woo Hee are confirmed to star in the upcoming drama “MY YOUTH.” The drama, produced by HighZium Studio, was announced on Aug 21 and will be a romantic tale centred on two individuals reconnecting after a decade apart.

“MY YOUTH” tells the story of Sunwoo Hae (played by Song Joong Ki), a former child actor turned novelist and florist, and Sung Je Yeon (played by Chun Woo Hee), a determined team leader at Feel Entertainment.

Sunwoo Hae, who once lived a chaotic life due to the greed of adults, now enjoys a quieter existence.

However, his peace is disrupted when Sung Je Yeon, someone from his past, reappears. As she brings back memories he had long buried, Sunwoo Hae begins to rediscover his purpose in life.

Photo: Instagram/Song Joong Ki

Sung Je Yeon, once from a wealthy family, now lives intensely after her family’s downfall. Her desire for success drives her and seeks out Sunwoo Hae to further her goals.

However, spending time with him causes her to reconnect with her former self and sparks a personal transformation. Their rekindled connection promises to stir emotions and create new, meaningful moments between them.

Park Si Hyun, who penned the well-liked JTBC drama “Run On,” is the writer of “MY YOUTH,” while Lee Sang Yeop, who previously worked on “Yumi’s Cells,” “Familiar Wife,” and “Shopaholic Louis,” is the director.

The show will debut in 2025; further information will be disclosed as development progresses.

Song Joong Ki is a renowned South Korean actor and singer known for his charming personality, exceptional acting skills, and handsome appearance.

Born Sept 19, 1985, he has captivated audiences worldwide with his diverse roles. His breakthrough came with the historical drama Sungkyunkwan Scandal, in which he played the intelligent and charismatic scholar Lee Sun-jun.

The series was a huge success, launching him to stardom.

