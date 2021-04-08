Chrissy Teigen sports a new hairdo

- Advertisement -

Model Chrissy Teigen is changing her appearance again and this time it is permanent. For the past few days, the model and cookbook author has been documenting her hair journey with the help of colourist Tracey Cunningham. Fans did not know what the end results of her change would be and it turned out that Teigen was aiming for pastel locks.

As reported on Buzzfeed, at one point Teigen asked if she should keep her hair blonde. Eventually, she ended up with pretty pink hair that looks stunning!

“Chrissy loves playing with different colours and wanted to transition from her signature bronde to a pastel pink! I love how her blonde shines through and that she still has a bit of a root – it’s just so chic!” Cunningham told StyleCaster.

Teigen’s new appearance comes just a few days after she showed off her silver “mid-life crisis hair”. She totally rocked the look even though it was just a wig. The model also experimented with pink locks earlier this year when she was seen trying out a long pastel wig. Teigen also tried out a shorter pink wig, which may have inspired the style she has currently.

Born on November 30, 1985, Christine Diane Teigen is an American model, television personality, author, and entrepreneur. She made her professional modelling debut in the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2010 and later appeared on the 50th anniversary cover alongside Nina Agdal and Lily Aldridge in 2014. She formerly appeared as a panellist on the syndicated daytime talk show FABLife (2015–2016). She co-hosts the musical competition series Lip Sync Battle (2015–present) with LL Cool J and serves as a judge on the comedy competition series Bring the Funny (2019–present). Teigen has also authored two cookbooks.

