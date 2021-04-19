Entertainment Celebrity Chrissy Teigen shares why she posts more photos of Luna than of...

Chrissy Teigen shares why she posts more photos of Luna than of Miles

'Because Miles hates pictures and he's always butt naked!'

Chrissy Teigen and her daugher, Luna

Chrissy Teigen’s daughter Luna celebrated her birthday earlier this week. The proud mother of two posted so many photos of the birthday girl that netizens started to ask why she does not post enough photos of her son Miles, reported  Buzzfeed.

The model explained the reason – in the Instagram caption of a photo of Luna. “‘Why do you post Luna so much more?’ you ask?” Teigen began. “Because Miles hates pictures and he’s always butt ass naked.”

What a hilarious response! To be fair, not everybody likes to have their photos taken, so it was a good explanation.

Chrissy Teigen’s children, Miles and Luna. Picture: Instagram

 

Born on November 30, 1985, Christine Diane Teigen is an American model, television personality, author, and entrepreneur.

She made her professional modelling debut in the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2010 and later appeared on the 50th anniversary cover alongside Nina Agdal and Lily Aldridge in 2014.

She formerly appeared as a panellist on the syndicated daytime talk show FABLife (2015–2016).

Currently, she co-hosts the musical competition series Lip Sync Battle (since 2015) with LL Cool J and serves as a judge on the comedy competition series Bring the Funny (since 2019). Teigen has also authored two cookbooks.

Teigen was born in Delta, Utah. Her mother, Vilailuck, is from Thailand, while her father, Ron, is an American of Norwegian descent.

Her surname is usually pronounced /ˈtaɪɡən/; despite this, she stated that she prefers the pronunciation /ˈtiːɡən/.

After she was born, Teigen and her family relocated to Snohomish, Washington, where her parents ran a tavern.

After her mother returned to Thailand when she was 15, her father relocated them to Huntington Beach, California. During this time, Teigen worked at a surf shop, where she landed a modelling campaign with clothing company Billabong through the shop’s clients, and was discovered by a photographer.

In her early modelling career, Teigen lived in Miami “for four years, six months out of the year”./TISGFollow us on Social Media

