Chrissy Teigen is “coming to terms” that she will not be able to get pregnant again

- Advertisement -

USA — Model Chrissy Teigen shared that she will never be able to get pregnant again after the loss of her son Jack during pregnancy several months before.

Speaking to People for their Beautiful Issue, Teigen shared about how she is coping with knowing that about herself and her body.

“Coming to terms with not being able to carry again is still really difficult for me because I feel so healthy,” she says. “I’m like, why?”

“But then I think about it as my uterus is just not cooperating with me — and it’s not a failure.”

She also got candid about her ‘lucky’ she and her husband John Legend were that she was able to have their two kids, Luna and Miles via IVF, according to Buzzfeed.

“I just think of it in terms of how blessed I am already, and also there are so many ways to have a child nowadays…whether it’s surrogacy or adoption.”

“For me what’s really important is being able to make sure that everybody has access to those ways and making sure that people are able to make their dreams come true,” she continued. “It would just be a beautiful thing.”

“It’s so incredibly expensive to freeze your eggs and to harvest them. IVF isn’t an option for a lot of people and it needs to be.”

“It shouldn’t be such an expensive endeavour for a woman trying to conceive a child.”

- Advertisement -

Born on November 30, 1985, Christine Diane Teigen is an American model, television personality, author, and entrepreneur. She made her professional modelling debut in the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2010 and later appeared on the 50th anniversary cover alongside Nina Agdal and Lily Aldridge in 2014. She formerly appeared as a panellist on the syndicated daytime talk show FABLife (2015–2016). She co-hosts the musical competition series Lip Sync Battle (2015–present) with LL Cool J and serves as a judge on the comedy competition series Bring the Funny (2019–present). Teigen has also authored two cookbooks./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg