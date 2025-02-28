HONG KONG: At 69, actor Chow Yun Fat is renowned not only for his iconic roles in action-packed films but also for his down-to-earth lifestyle. According to an article from The Star, Chow is famous for his frugality and is known to live modestly, often choosing street food and public transportation over lavish indulgences. Reports have surfaced that he spends a mere HK$800 (RM450 or S$138.66) a month on food. Despite this reputation for simplicity, Chow recently opened up about a surprising chapter of his past, revealing a passion for luxury cars that was once a significant part of his life.

Fascination with engines and luxury cars

In a candid appearance on Hong Kong host Carol Cheng’s YouTube show The Do Show, to promote his latest film Detective Chinatown 1900, Chow took viewers on a nostalgic journey into his past obsession with luxury cars. During their discussion, Cheng recalled how, back in 1979, while filming the TVB drama Man In The Net, Chow splurged on a second-hand Rolls-Royce, a car he proudly drove and flaunted to his film crew. His love for cars was not rooted in a desire to flaunt his wealth but rather in a deep, genuine fascination with the mechanics of these luxury machines.

Chow explained his purchase of the Rolls-Royce by recounting how he was drawn to the car’s powerful V8 engine and smooth ride. “I wanted to understand how a V8 engine could power such a heavy car while still providing such a smooth ride,” he shared. Back in the day, second-hand cars were affordable, and Chow enjoyed spending hours with mechanics, studying the intricacies of the engine. Over time, his passion expanded to owning five or six vintage luxury cars, including models from Mercedes-Benz and BMW. His wedding car in 1983 was a rare Rolls-Royce Silver Dawn, symbolizing his love for fine automobiles.

Shift to simplicity and a new perspective on acting

However, Chow’s love affair with luxury cars didn’t last. As the years passed, he realized that maintaining a collection of vintage vehicles was no longer practical. “More time was spent on repairs than actually driving the cars,” he admitted. With the upkeep becoming increasingly burdensome, Chow eventually sold off his entire collection. Today, he has embraced a more environmentally conscious lifestyle, reportedly opting for an electric car.

In addition to his views on material possessions, Chow also offered insights into his approach to acting. At this stage in his career, he no longer chases roles of youthful idols. Instead, he finds fulfillment in playing father or uncle roles, as long as the part allows him to demonstrate his acting skills. “Being an actor is about contributing to the film,” he said, emphasizing that age and career trajectory should not limit an actor’s passion for their craft.

Despite rumors, Chow dismissed the idea that he is difficult or expensive to hire, saying that it’s not about money but about finding roles that genuinely challenge him. “I need something challenging before I’ll even look at a script,” he explained. As he continues to evolve in his career, Chow Yun Fat remains a symbol of dedication, humility, and authenticity.