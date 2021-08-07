Chow Yun Fat to be awarded honorary doctorate in humanities

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — Hong Kong legendary actor Chow Yun Fat AKA Fat Gor is about to add another feather to his already illustrious cap: An honorary doctorate in humanities from Hong Kong Baptist University.

It has been reported that an awards ceremony will be held this Saturday (Aug 7), followed by a Q&A session with Fat Gor and Hong Kong director Felix Chong. Fat Gor and Chong worked together on the 2018’s Project Gutenberg. The session will be joined by teachers, students and alumni from the university’s School of Communication.

In recognition of Fat Gor’s accomplishment and important contributions to the global film industry, he will be made an honorary doctor of humanities. It is the third time the 66-year-old is being conferred such an honour.

Fat Gor was named an Honorary Fellow by The Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts in 1999. Two years later, the actor received an honorary doctorate of letters from the City University of Hong Kong, as reported by 8days.sg.

The screen icon is definitely more than deserving of such distinguished titles. In addition to his many acting awards and involvement in timeless classics such as The Bund, A Better Tomorrow, and An Autumn’s Tale, the actor has appeared in Hollywood productions like The Replacement Killers, Anna and the King, and Pirates of the Caribbean 3.

He also starred in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, which was the first Asian picture to pick up the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film in 2001. Fat Gor is also a very likeable person who is really down-to-earth.

Born May 18, 1955, Chow Yun Fat is a Hong Kong actor known for his collaborations with filmmaker John Woo in the action heroic bloodshed films A Better Tomorrow, The Killer, and Hard Boiled, and in the West for his roles as Li Mu-bai in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Sao Feng in Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End.

He mainly plays in drama films and has won three Hong Kong Film Awards for Best Actor and two Golden Horse Awards for Best Actor in Taiwan. Chow started his career in movies in 1976 with Goldig Films. /TISG

