Chocolate Finance withdrawal updates: All requests between March 10 and 18 successfully processed and paid out

March 22, 2025
SINGAPORE: All withdrawal requests made by Chocolate Finance cardholders between March 10 and March 18 have been successfully processed and paid out by the end of Friday, Chocolate Finance said in an email update on March 21.

“All customers who have received their withdrawals have received 100% of their capital invested together with all their earned returns,” the company added.

The company also assured customers that from Monday (March 24), all future withdrawals would follow the usual three to six-business-day timeline.

This comes after Chocolate Finance suspended instant withdrawals on March 10 due to “high demand.”

Initially, users were told that withdrawals might take three to 10 business days to reflect in their accounts. However, on March 12, the company said that customers would have to wait three to six business days, following standard industry practice.

Chocolate Finance advised customers to check its Instagram for regular updates. Those with concerns have been encouraged to review the FAQs and Terms & Conditions on the company’s website. /TISG

