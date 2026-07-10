Chinese tourist questions Malaysia hotel over absence of China’s flag

MALAYSIA: A video of a Chinese tourist confronting hotel staff in Kuala Lumpur went viral after he demanded China’s flag be displayed . The hotel had only hung flags of nations that qualified for the FIFA World Cup finals, which excluded China.

Online reactions were divided: some criticised his entitlement, while others saw patriotism. Commenters noted Malaysia’s flag was also absent, as it too failed to qualify.

On X user, one shared that the man told hotel staff they must display China’s flag if they want to attract Chinese tourists. The post added that such behaviour may explain why some visitors receive less‑than‑positive reactions from locals.

However, another claims this is a general reaction from the “new money” tourists from all over. This behaviour isn’t exclusive to the Chinese tourists, as at one point, even the “new money” American tourists and European tourists behaved in a similar fashion decades ago. Each nationality has their own turn when it comes to such behaviour, said the user.

Additionally, one made a politically sensitive joke, suggesting the hotel staff should have apologised and displayed the Republic of China’s flag — the Taiwanese flag. While clearly intended as humour, the remark underscored how such an act could seriously damage Malaysia‑China relations.

Some defended the tourist’s actions, arguing that the man wasn’t wrong and noting that many Chinese citizens are proud of their country and that China has significantly contributed to Malaysia’s economy. The user added that if Malaysians visited the UK and saw flags from Bangladesh and Pakistan but not Malaysia, they too might feel upset.

The debate sparked ideological divides across nations. One argument was that Americans proud of their flag are seen as defenders of democracy and freedom, while those defending China’s flag are labelled defenders of communism. Others countered that such framing is flawed, since both flags ultimately represent national identity.

At the end of the day, people naturally take pride in their country, and this incident was simply a misunderstanding by the Chinese tourist. Nations like Malaysia are known to celebrate the FIFA World Cup enthusiastically, as it remains one of the biggest sporting events worldwide, with flags and festivities reflecting the excitement of global competition.