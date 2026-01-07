Chinese influencer’s dream trip turns into Cambodia ordeal

CAMBODIA: What was meant to be the start of a new life — built on love, opportunity and big dreams — has instead become a nightmare for a young Chinese woman whose story has deeply moved millions online.

Known to her followers as Umi, the influencer travelled to Cambodia believing she was stepping into a future filled with promise. She was drawn there by assurances of a high-paying job and a stable life with her Chinese boyfriend. Weeks later, she was found alone, injured and apparently homeless.

Umi, in her 20s and followed by about 58,000 people online, had told her family she was leaving to be with the man she loved — someone she believed was successful and serious about building a life together. Then the messages stopped. For 26 agonising days, her family heard nothing, left only with fear and unanswered questions.

When she was finally found by the roadside in Cambodia, the contrast was heartbreaking. The confident, glamorous young woman her followers admired was gone. Instead, witnesses saw someone fragile and confused, clutching X-ray films that appeared to show serious injuries to her legs, with visible signs she may have been assaulted. She seemed disoriented, unwell, and unable to fully explain what had happened.

Help came when a Chinese national nearby stepped in, while her family — already frantic — had earlier reached out to the Chinese Embassy for help. Embassy officials said they moved quickly, working with Cambodian police and local contacts to track her down.

On Jan 3, consular staff located Umi in a hospital in Sihanoukville. Doctors described her condition as extremely poor, and she was soon transferred to another hospital for urgent care. Officials say she will be brought home to China once her health improves.

Before everything changed, the woman — identified only by the surname Wu — often shared images of a glamorous lifestyle online and was believed to have worked at an upscale club in China’s Fujian province. Just weeks earlier, in early December 2025, she had been live-streaming excitedly about her move to Cambodia, brushing off warnings from friends and fans who urged caution.

Today, her current snapshots express an extremely changed narrative. Social media users all over China have responded with surprise and grief, having difficulty understanding how rapidly her life has changed. Many expressed compassion not just for Umi, but for her family too, who stayed silent for many weeks, not only anxiously waiting and dreading but also hoping that their daughter would be found alive.