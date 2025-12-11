// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, December 11, 2025
26.2 C
Singapore
type here...
DeepSeek
Photo: Depositphotos/Mojahid_Mottakin
BusinessTechnologyFeatured News
1 min.Read

Chinese AI start-up DeepSeek reportedly using banned Nvidia Blackwell chips to build upcoming model: The Information

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) start-up DeepSeek has reportedly used Nvidia’s Blackwell chips, which are banned in China, to build its upcoming AI model, Bloomberg reported, citing independent tech and business news publication The Information.

Anonymous sources reportedly told the publication that the chips were smuggled into China through countries that permitted their sale. Servers containing the chips were dismantled before arriving in the country, the sources added.

A representative for DeepSeek has not yet commented on the matter.

The start-up, which shook the AI industry earlier this year, gained global attention for releasing an AI model that rivaled US tech giants at a fraction of the cost. It is backed by Chinese hedge fund High-Flyer, which had acquired 10,000 Nvidia GPUs in 2021, before the US imposed export restrictions on advanced Nvidia chips.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump announced on his Truth Social platform that Nvidia can now sell its H200 chips to “approved customers” in China, while specifying that the newer Blackwell and Rubin chips are not part of the deal. 

See also  Some Singaporeans have already received S$200 to S$400 cost-of-living payment on Sept 3; others to receive throughout the month

However, analysts flagged the US President’s move as a “significant strategic mistake” that could shrink the US’s advantage in terms of compute over China in the AI race.

DeepSeek released a new model in September and said it was collaborating with Chinese chipmakers on its development. /TISG

Read also: Sam Altman signals OpenAI’s desire to partner with China after DeepSeek disrupts the AI market

Featured image by Depositphotos

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Jobs

Woman, 25, asks if she should quit her job for the sake of her career

SINGAPORE: More and more people in Singapore appear to...
International

Australia teens turn to Lemon8 as under-16 social media ban kicks in

AUSTRALIA: Australia’s teens have turned to Lemon8 after the...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Woman, 25, asks if she should quit her job for the sake of her career

SINGAPORE: More and more people in Singapore appear to...

Australia teens turn to Lemon8 as under-16 social media ban kicks in

AUSTRALIA: Australia’s teens have turned to Lemon8 after the...

Analysts warn US-China AI gap may shrink further as Trump allows Nvidia to sell H200 chips to China, with US taking 25% cut

US President Donald Trump has approved Nvidia to sell...

SingPost to raise domestic mail rates by 10 cents from Jan 2026

SINGAPORE: Singapore Post (SingPost) will increase its domestic postage...

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //