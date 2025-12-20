// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, December 20, 2025
29 C
Singapore
type here...
Gold bars and coins
Photo: Freepik/wirestock
Asia
2 min.Read

China’s undersea gold discovery signals a strategic minerals push

JARA CARBALLO
By JARA CARBALLO

CHINA: China has struck gold in an unexpected place — beneath the sea. For the first time, the country has discovered an undersea gold deposit, and it is already being described as the largest in Asia, underscoring how far China is pushing to secure vital mineral resources.

The find was made off the coast of Laizhou, a coastal city in Yantai, Shandong province. Almost overnight, the discovery has reshaped China’s gold map. Laizhou’s proven gold reserves have now climbed past 3,900 tonnes, roughly a quarter of the national total, cementing the city’s position as China’s top gold-producing and gold-holding region.

Local officials announced the breakthrough this week at a conference reviewing progress under the current five-year plan and setting priorities for the next. While they did not reveal the exact size of the offshore deposit, the message was clear: China’s underground — and now undersea — wealth may be far greater than once thought.

See also  Chinese basketball team gets hefty fine for Mao parody

The discovery is part of a wider surge in major gold finds across the country. Just last month, authorities confirmed a massive low-grade gold deposit in Liaoning province, containing more than 1,444 tonnes of gold — the largest single deposit discovered since the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949. Weeks earlier, another deposit estimated at over 1,000 tonnes was reported in the remote Kunlun Mountains near China’s western border.

Shandong has emerged as the epicentre of this gold rush. By late 2023, the province had already identified around a quarter of China’s total gold reserves, much of it concentrated on the Jiaodong Peninsula — one of the world’s largest gold mining belts and home to Laizhou.

China already leads the world in gold production, mining 377 tonnes last year. However, as far as proven reserves are concerned, it’s still behind the usual heavy players such as South Africa, Russia, and Australia — a gap Beijing wants to narrow down.

See also  Under China's Social Credit System, cameras and apps grade citizens' every move in real time - high scorers get rewarded and low scorers get punished

Outside its role as a border against economic ambiguity, gold is vital in electronics, aerospace technology and other high-tech industries. That has added urgency to China’s drive to lock in long-term supplies.

To do so, the country has ramped up mineral exploration, turning to cutting-edge tools such as artificial intelligence, powerful ground-penetrating radar and advanced satellite systems. And the effort is paying off in ways that go beyond gold.

This week, Chinese scientists celebrated international recognition of a newly discovered mineral, Jinxiuite. Approved by the International Mineralogical Association, the mineral contains metals crucial for aerospace, chemical processing and battery production — a significant find for a country facing shortages of key materials like cobalt.

The spending behind these discoveries is enormous. China invested nearly 116 billion yuan in geological exploration last year alone. Since 2021, total spending under the current five-year plan has approached 450 billion yuan, resulting in the discovery of 150 mineral deposits nationwide.

See also  Tough to do business in China, foreign companies cry foul

All of this is unfolding against a backdrop of soaring global gold prices, driven by geopolitical tensions, currency volatility and heavy buying by central banks, particularly in emerging economies. By midday of Dec 19, spot gold was trading at US$4,338.3 an ounce.

From mountain ranges and deserts to the seabed itself, China’s search for resources is going deeper than ever — and it is reshaping the country’s economic and strategic future in the process.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Asia

Interpol fugitive linked to human trafficking arrested in Pattaya

THAILAND: Thai immigration police arrested 22-year-old Khurshida Urmanova, a...
International

Bangladesh journalists trapped as anti-Hasina rage targets newsrooms

BANGLADESH: Bangladesh woke up on Friday to an unsettling...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Singapore to impose mandatory caning as scam losses continue to surge

SINGAPORE: Singapore is sending a blunt message to scammers:...

‘Should I expose his face online?’: Man says close friend ghosted him after borrowing S$3-4K

SINGAPORE: A man has taken to the internet to...

‘Biggest shock of my life’: Woman says date unexpectedly asked her to pay for dinner

SINGAPORE: One Singaporean woman said she “got the biggest...

Customer complains over S$1.6 fee for four laksa takeout containers, says the ‘price is too high’

SINGAPORE: A Hougang noodle stall has sparked complaints after...

Business

Grab acquires Beijing start-up Infermove in AI-enabled food delivery push

SINGAPORE: Grab Holdings has acquired Beijing-based start-up Infermove in...

First 3-room flat in Sembawang sells above S$900 psf, beating average 5-room prices in the same month

SINGAPORE: A three-room flat at 131A Canberra Crescent in...

‘They do dangerous and difficult jobs for low wages’: Local expresses her gratitude to hardworking migrant workers

SINGAPORE: Despite their vital contributions to the country, migrant...

‘When does the hiring season start?’: SG worker stuck in dead-end job seeks answers

SINGAPORE: With the job market feeling shaky, plenty of...

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //