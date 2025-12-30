China’s ‘trojan fleet’: Missile-armed merchant ships raise fears of surprise strikes in a Taiwan showdown

CHINA: China may be testing a quietly radical idea at sea — one that turns the world’s most familiar symbols of global trade into something far more unsettling.

According to satellite images and recent media reports, Beijing appears to be experimenting with arming ordinary cargo ships, transforming them into covert missile platforms that could launch surprise attacks in a future conflict involving Taiwan or the United States. What looks like just another container ship passing through a busy port may, in fact, be something very different.

One vessel drawing particular attention is the Zhongda 79, a modest 97-meter container ship spotted at a Shanghai shipyard. From the outside, it resembles thousands of other merchant ships, but analysts say it has been fitted with container-sized missile launchers, advanced radars, close-in defence guns, and electronic countermeasures—equipment more commonly associated with frontline warships.

The idea is strikingly simple. Instead of building expensive new combat ships, China could load weaponised containers onto civilian hulls, effectively turning cargo vessels into plug-and-play “arsenal ships.” This fits neatly with China’s military-civil fusion strategy, which aims to blur the line between civilian and military assets during a crisis.

The ship itself does not give China longer-range missiles; those are already supplied by its rocket forces, navy, and air force. Its real value lies in flexibility and surprise. Missiles launched from unexpected places — at unexpected moments — are far harder to defend against. A container ship, hiding in plain sight among commercial traffic, could fire before an adversary even realises it is a threat.

However, maybe the most disconcerting part is the ambiguity it generates. If any freight ship might be carrying weapons, how should a merchant navy respond? Treating commercial vessels as possible marks endangers civilians, turning them into fatalities, and leads to a rapid escalation of conflict. Ignoring the possibility means accepting greater danger. This kind of ambiguity sits squarely in the “grey zone” between peace and open war.

On their own, these ships are not especially powerful. The Zhongda 79 is believed to carry about 60 missiles—far fewer than China’s large cruisers or destroyers, yet numbers change the equation. Dozens, or even hundreds, of similar ships could collectively add enormous firepower, especially useful in the opening moments of a conflict rather than in a long, drawn-out exchange.

Without strong intelligence and surveillance, even hidden missile ships could become blunt instruments.

Zooming out, the strategy plays to China’s broader strengths. It already operates the world’s largest navy by number of ships, backed by an industrial base that builds vessels at a pace the United States struggles to match. While the US Navy still enjoys advantages in firepower per ship, China’s vast merchant fleet—thousands of cargo vessels and tens of thousands of fishing boats—offers a massive pool of potential platforms.

History suggests civilian ships can be tougher than they look. During the Iran-Iraq “Tanker Wars” of the 1980s, hundreds of merchant vessels were struck, yet most stayed afloat. Still, analysts caution that using civilian fleets for combat comes with serious challenges, from coordination problems to reliance on ships never designed for high-intensity warfare.

The United States, for its part, is exploring similar ideas—modular weapons, unmanned ships, and missiles mounted on unconventional platforms, but chronic delays, rising costs, and industrial bottlenecks continue to slow US naval expansion.

That contrast may prove decisive. China can move quickly by repurposing the ships it already has. The United States, by comparison, must struggle to build new ones.

As a result, the boundary between civilian trade and military power is becoming harder to see. In future crises, the world’s shipping lanes may no longer be just highways of commerce—but potential front lines hiding in plain sight.