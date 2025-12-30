// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, December 30, 2025
27.6 C
Singapore
type here...
Are Chinese merchant ship full of combat weapons? (for illustration purposes only)
International
3 min.Read

China’s ‘trojan fleet’: Missile-armed merchant ships raise fears of surprise strikes in a Taiwan showdown

JARA CARBALLO
By JARA CARBALLO

CHINA: China may be testing a quietly radical idea at sea — one that turns the world’s most familiar symbols of global trade into something far more unsettling.

According to satellite images and recent media reports, Beijing appears to be experimenting with arming ordinary cargo ships, transforming them into covert missile platforms that could launch surprise attacks in a future conflict involving Taiwan or the United States. What looks like just another container ship passing through a busy port may, in fact, be something very different.

One vessel drawing particular attention is the Zhongda 79, a modest 97-meter container ship spotted at a Shanghai shipyard. From the outside, it resembles thousands of other merchant ships, but analysts say it has been fitted with container-sized missile launchers, advanced radars, close-in defence guns, and electronic countermeasures—equipment more commonly associated with frontline warships.

The idea is strikingly simple. Instead of building expensive new combat ships, China could load weaponised containers onto civilian hulls, effectively turning cargo vessels into plug-and-play “arsenal ships.” This fits neatly with China’s military-civil fusion strategy, which aims to blur the line between civilian and military assets during a crisis.

See also  Not so much a dog's life for Jordan's pampered pets

The ship itself does not give China longer-range missiles; those are already supplied by its rocket forces, navy, and air force. Its real value lies in flexibility and surprise. Missiles launched from unexpected places — at unexpected moments — are far harder to defend against. A container ship, hiding in plain sight among commercial traffic, could fire before an adversary even realises it is a threat.

However, maybe the most disconcerting part is the ambiguity it generates. If any freight ship might be carrying weapons, how should a merchant navy respond? Treating commercial vessels as possible marks endangers civilians, turning them into fatalities, and leads to a rapid escalation of conflict. Ignoring the possibility means accepting greater danger. This kind of ambiguity sits squarely in the “grey zone” between peace and open war.

On their own, these ships are not especially powerful. The Zhongda 79 is believed to carry about 60 missiles—far fewer than China’s large cruisers or destroyers, yet numbers change the equation. Dozens, or even hundreds, of similar ships could collectively add enormous firepower, especially useful in the opening moments of a conflict rather than in a long, drawn-out exchange.

See also  China avoids trap of war with the US

Without strong intelligence and surveillance, even hidden missile ships could become blunt instruments.

Zooming out, the strategy plays to China’s broader strengths. It already operates the world’s largest navy by number of ships, backed by an industrial base that builds vessels at a pace the United States struggles to match. While the US Navy still enjoys advantages in firepower per ship, China’s vast merchant fleet—thousands of cargo vessels and tens of thousands of fishing boats—offers a massive pool of potential platforms.

History suggests civilian ships can be tougher than they look. During the Iran-Iraq “Tanker Wars” of the 1980s, hundreds of merchant vessels were struck, yet most stayed afloat. Still, analysts caution that using civilian fleets for combat comes with serious challenges, from coordination problems to reliance on ships never designed for high-intensity warfare.

The United States, for its part, is exploring similar ideas—modular weapons, unmanned ships, and missiles mounted on unconventional platforms, but chronic delays, rising costs, and industrial bottlenecks continue to slow US naval expansion.

See also  Arrest of Huawei’s CFO made tech companies like Apple and Intel less valuable

That contrast may prove decisive. China can move quickly by repurposing the ships it already has. The United States, by comparison, must struggle to build new ones.

As a result, the boundary between civilian trade and military power is becoming harder to see. In future crises, the world’s shipping lanes may no longer be just highways of commerce—but potential front lines hiding in plain sight.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Asia

China’s war games around Taiwan: Power play, warning shot, or prelude?

China’s recent military trainings near Taiwan may look abrupt...
Featured News

M’sian man arrested at Woodlands for attempting to smuggle 1.7 kg of ‘ice,’ 3.3 kg cannabis

SINGAPORE: In a joint statement on Monday (Dec 29),...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Jobseeker raises concerns after being told salary would be split between two companies, asks, ‘How common is this?’

SINGAPORE: A jobseeker’s Reddit post describing a “suspicious” job...

China’s BYD on track to become the world’s top EV seller in 2025, overtaking Tesla

NEW YORK: China’s BYD is on track to become...

Singapore to seize more assets tied to Cambodia’s Prince Group and its founder Chen Zhi

SINGAPORE: Singapore authorities may seize more assets linked to...

Hooters to exit Singapore as Clarke Quay outlet set to close on Jan 31 after 30 years

SINGAPORE: Hooters will be closing its Clarke Quay outlet...

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //