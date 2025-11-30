// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Photo: Facebook/Jessebell Fetalvero Fallarcuna
China steps up fire safety inspections on high-rise buildings after Hong Kong blaze

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

After a devastating fire in Hong Kong earlier this week that claimed at least 128 lives, the Chinese government announced it will carry out nationwide fire safety checks on high-rise buildings, The Edge Singapore reported, citing the Ministry of Emergency Management’s announcement on Saturday.

The inspections will focus on residential buildings and public spaces, especially those undergoing exterior renovations or interior upgrades. Authorities will also examine whether flammable or combustible materials are being used, to identify banned materials, processes and equipment, including bamboo scaffolding.

The fire broke out on Wednesday in Wang Fuk Court, where netting wrapped around bamboo scaffolding caught fire and ignited highly flammable foam boards around windows. The fire spread quickly, setting the scaffolding ablaze and causing burning bamboo to fall and ignite more floors across the eight-tower complex in the city’s north. /TISG

Read also: Hong Kong reels from deadliest blaze in decades as 128 killed; arrests made over unsafe renovation works

See also  Armed gang steals toilet rolls in panic-buying Hong Kong
