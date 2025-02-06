CHINA: In Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, an 80-year-old man named Wang Wanlin has become a symbol of hope for hundreds of lost children over the past four decades. A man who has never married nor had children of his own, Mr Wang has instead chosen to be the father figure for more than 700 children in need. His story is one of compassion, sacrifice, and an unyielding desire to make a difference in the lives of those who have nowhere else to turn.

A lifelong commitment to shelter and support

According to the latest South China Morning Post story, Mr Wang’s journey into fatherhood began in 1979 when he encountered a 15-year-old boy wandering the streets of Hangzhou. The child, shivering in the cold, had escaped an exploitative coal mine in a neighbouring city. He had been lured into forced labour under false promises, a situation that mirrored his difficult past. As a teenager, he had been wrongly accused of a crime and spent 16 years in forced labour, a harsh punishment for a mistake he didn’t make.

When he met the young boy, Mr Wang saw not just a homeless child but a reflection of his lost opportunities. He took the boy into his home, bought him a train ticket, and helped him return to his family. This act of kindness became the foundation of Wang’s life mission — to rescue and care for homeless children.

Since then, he has been on a mission to find and help wandering children, using his income to provide them shelter, food, and transportation back to their families. His small flat in Hangzhou often became home to up to 20 children at a time, a sanctuary where they were treated with care and respect. In return, he only requested a simple letter confirming their safe home arrival.

From orphaned to successful

Among those Mr Wang has helped is Yu Hui, a boy from a poor rural village in Anhui province. At 12, Yu ran away from home, searching for work to support his struggling family. He was soon manipulated by a group of children who forced him into stealing, but he managed to escape and find his way to Hangzhou. When Wang found him, Yu was searching through garbage for food. Mr Wang showed him a news report of his work, gaining his trust, and soon took him into his home. He bought him a train ticket to return home, but upon learning that Yu had to drop out of school to work, Mr Wang encouraged his parents to let him return to Hangzhou and continue his education.

Under Mr Wang’s mentorship, he went on to graduate from vocational school and eventually moved to Shanghai, where he built a successful career. Today, Yu is the managing director of a beauty parlour and lives with Mr Wang, offering the same care and attention to the man who once saved him. He now looks after him, often swapping out expired food items to ensure his “father” has only the best.

Mr Wang’s legacy is built on the gratitude of the many children whose lives he touched. Online communities have recognised his efforts, with many praising his selflessness. Mr Wang may not have a traditional family of his own, but the letters, photos, and memories from over 700 children serve as proof of his profound impact on their lives.

His story continues to inspire, showing the power of one person’s kindness in changing the world, one child at a time.

Featured image by freepik (for illustration purposes only)