Friday, August 15, 2025
Photo: Pexels / Gratisography
Lifestyle
2 min.Read

Chew on this: The real reason Singapore banned gum—and won’t bring it back

JARA CARBALLO
By JARA CARBALLO

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s well-known chewing gum prohibition is one of the oddest and most misjudged regulations until today. To those not residing in the city-state, it may appear ridiculous. But for locals, it’s a big chunk of their national identity, strictly knotted to Singapore’s commitment to sanitation, discipline, and public order.

So, how did a piece of minty candy become a theme of discussion, attracting global interest?

The origins of the ban

Singapore’s concentration on cleanliness goes beyond culture—it’s a rule, a strategy. The Lion City is branded for its impeccable thoroughfares, spotless public spaces, and stringent approach to littering. Unfortunately, chewing gum became a major issue.

According to a recent story from Splash Travels, in the 1980s, gum didn’t just end up on sidewalks. Vandals were placing it on elevator buttons, inside mailboxes, under bus seats, and even on train door sensors, causing problems with the MRT system. These disruptions were not minor. They were costly, dangerous, and incredibly frustrating for a government focused on efficiency.

Then in 1992, the government had had enough. With Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew on the helm, Singapore formally barred the importation, sale, and manufacture of chewing gum. This decision wasn’t about health; it was about damage, disruption, and public order.

International jokes and local support

The gum ban quickly became an international joke. Western media laughed at it, late-night comedians mocked it, and shows like The Simpsons mentioned it, and some used it to depict excessive government control. But at home, most Singaporeans accepted it.

Some critics, especially those who had lived overseas, viewed it as excessive. However, many people saw the results: cleaner cities, fewer maintenance issues, and smoother train operations. No one faced punishment for chewing gum; only for bringing it in or selling it.

Despite rumours, no one was ever caned for gum-related offences. That kind of punishment applies to crimes like vandalism, not chewing gum.

The U.S. steps in

Things got altered in the early 2000s in the negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement between the United States and Singapore. A surprising sticking point was chewing gum. American company Wrigley wanted access to the Singaporean market, leading to a diplomatic compromise.

In 2004, Singapore changed the ban to allow certain “therapeutic” gums—like nicotine and dental health types—to be sold only through licensed pharmacists. You can’t pick up a pack at the store, and pharmacists can ask why you want to buy it.

This small change opened the door to regulated sales, but didn’t shift public opinion much. Most Singaporeans weren’t eager for its return. They were accustomed to life without it and preferred clean floors.

Still banned, still iconic

Today, the chewing gum ban is still strict. While you can buy therapeutic gum under tight rules, the general sale of chewing gum is illegal. This is part of a broader system that includes bans on graffiti, littering, firecrackers, and more.

Singaporean children learn that gum isn’t just candy—it’s a community issue. For many, it’s an inoffensive eccentricity in a systematised nation. For others, it signifies how far Singapore can go to make the common good a priority.

Whether one appreciates the effectiveness or disapproves of the control, the chewing gum veto is one of Singapore’s most renowned laws. Many years later, it is still a topic of conversation, and sometimes, debate, still generally misinterpreted, yet still very much enforced.

One thing is certain — in Singapore, if you want to chew, you’d better chew wisely—or not at all.

