Chee Soon Juan says some of the PAP’s proposals are good, while others are “decidedly dubious”

- Advertisement -

Secretary-General of the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) Dr Chee Soon Juan announced in a Facebook post on Friday (Oct 9) that over the past few weeks, he had beed writing emails for the residents of Bukit Batok.

He wrote: “I’ve been writing emails for BB residents and highlighting their concerns regarding municipal matters over the past several weeks”.

He added that he focused on proposals that the PAP made in the General Election in its 5-year masterplan because “residents have the right to seek transparency and accountability”.

“In the course of studying the PAP’s proposed projects, we have discovered items that seem unnecessary, serve little function, or that residents don’t want/need.

In other words, a huge waste of financial and human resources”, Dr Chee added.

- Advertisement -

He continued: “The PAP comes up with these fuzzy masterplans just days before the GE to entice voters who don’t have time to scrutinise them. These proposals were, obviously, made with little thought and care”.

While Dr Chee said that some of the projects were good, others “are decidedly dubious eg. building a playground next to an existing playground”.

Dr Chee noted that because residents were the ones paying for structures’ construction, maintenance or destruction, “The PAP must, one, explain why they tear down & rebuild or upgrade facilities that are still in good condition, two, assure residents that the structures don’t become white elephants, three, reveal how much they cost to build and maintain and, four, ensure that they are completed in a timely and safe manner”. /TISG

I’ve been writing emails for BB residents and highlighting their concerns regarding municipal matters over the past… Posted by Chee Soon Juan 徐顺全 on Thursday, 8 October 2020