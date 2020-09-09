Changi Airport Facebook page flooded with comments on Liew Mun Leong

- Advertisement -

Changi Airport’s Facebook page has been flooded by angry comments from netizens speaking out against its chairman of the board of directors, Liew Mun Leong. Mr Liew has recently been involved in a scandal wherein he and his family falsely accused their Indonesian maid of theft.

Mr Liew has made headlines in recent news after the acquittal of his family’s maid, Parti Liyani, was made public. According to Channel News Asia, in 2019, Ms Liyani was sentenced to two years and two months of jail time after being convicted of a total of three counts of theft while working as a maid for the Liew family.

However, on Friday (September 2, 2020), Justice Chan Seng Onn acquitted Ms Liyani of all the charges against her on the basis of the prosecution failing to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

According to the report, Ms Liyani, who had worked for the family for more than nine years, was given a mere two hours to pack her things and go when her employment was terminated for the suspected theft. As she packed, she threatened to report to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) her multiple experiences being tasked with cleaning not only her employer’s house but also that of Mr Liew’s son, Karl.

Two days later, Mr Liew and his son filed a police report against Ms Liyani, accusing her of stealing multiple expensive items.

However, based on findings of improper motive, a delay in securing evidence, and a lack of credibility, Ms Liyani was acquitted.

Following the publication of this news, Changi Airport, which Mr Liew sits on as Chairman of the Board of Directors, has seen an influx of angry comments on its Facebook page. Netizens have flocked to post regarding matters not even concerning Mr Liew to leave their opinions–both subtle and strong, on the recent scandal.