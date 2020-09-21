Certis Cisco officer dies after being found with gunshot wound to the head

- Advertisement -

An officer from Certis Cisco was pronounced dead after being found with a gunshot wound to his head.

The 42-year-old man was found at East Coast Park on Saturday (Sept 19) morning by the police.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) had been searching for the 42-year-old male officer after being notified by Certis Cisco at 1:33am on Sep. 19 that he did not return his service revolver after work, SPF said in response to media queries.

He was found about five hours later, at 6:16am on Saturday morning in the vicinity of Carpark C2 of East Coast Park, together with his weapon.

Paramedics declared him dead at 7.48am.

The gun issued to the officer was found beside him.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner of Police (DAC) Julian Chee, who is the Commander of the Certis Cisco Auxiliary Police Force said in response to media queries:

“We are deeply saddened to learn that one of our auxiliary police officers has passed away. We are in contact with his next-of-kin and will provide our support and assistance to them in this difficult time. Certis is assisting the Police in the ongoing investigations”. /TISG