Caught on camera: LTA engineer scolds and swats migrant worker, igniting outrage over treatment of foreign labour in Singapore

SINGAPORE: A Land Transport Authority (LTA) engineer has faced criticism after a video showed him yelling at two foreign workers and hitting one on the helmet with what looked like the worker’s driving licence. The incident occurred at the Changi East Depot worksite, and a 57-second clip of it was shared in the Facebook group Complaint Singapore on Sunday, Aug 24.

According to a recent SCMP report, the video shows a clearly upset engineer confronting the two LTA contractor employees. He loudly asks one worker, “Is this your first day on the job?” and demands to see the person’s driving licence. He presses the worker about when and where the licence was obtained and what was taught at driving school. The situation becomes more intense when the engineer strikes the worker on the helmet with the licence card and then throws it onto the ground.

LTA responds: ‘Inappropriate conduct, action taken’

Reacting to the community’s criticisms, the LTA issued a statement on its Facebook page acknowledging the incident and disapproving of the employee’s actions.

“While the engineer was addressing safety issues at the worksite, the way he did it was inappropriate. We do not support such behaviour,” the statement said.

The LTA confirmed that the engineer has received counselling and a reminder of the professional conduct expected of all staff. He has since shown regret and apologised to those affected.

The authority added, “We take this matter seriously and will keep emphasising the importance of respectful and professional behaviour in maintaining safety standards.”