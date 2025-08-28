// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, August 28, 2025
27.2 C
Singapore
type here...
Migrant workers wearing hard hat at work (for illustration purposes only)
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Caught on camera: LTA engineer scolds and swats migrant worker, igniting outrage over treatment of foreign labour in Singapore

JARA CARBALLO
By JARA CARBALLO

SINGAPORE: A Land Transport Authority (LTA) engineer has faced criticism after a video showed him yelling at two foreign workers and hitting one on the helmet with what looked like the worker’s driving licence. The incident occurred at the Changi East Depot worksite, and a 57-second clip of it was shared in the Facebook group Complaint Singapore on Sunday, Aug 24.

According to a recent SCMP report, the video shows a clearly upset engineer confronting the two LTA contractor employees. He loudly asks one worker, “Is this your first day on the job?” and demands to see the person’s driving licence. He presses the worker about when and where the licence was obtained and what was taught at driving school. The situation becomes more intense when the engineer strikes the worker on the helmet with the licence card and then throws it onto the ground.

LTA responds: ‘Inappropriate conduct, action taken’

Reacting to the community’s criticisms, the LTA issued a statement on its Facebook page acknowledging the incident and disapproving of the employee’s actions.

See also  MOM requires employers to provide direct flights or travel allowance for domestic workers after employment ends

“While the engineer was addressing safety issues at the worksite, the way he did it was inappropriate. We do not support such behaviour,” the statement said.

The LTA confirmed that the engineer has received counselling and a reminder of the professional conduct expected of all staff. He has since shown regret and apologised to those affected.

The authority added, “We take this matter seriously and will keep emphasising the importance of respectful and professional behaviour in maintaining safety standards.”

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

Pritam Singh draws praise for his appearance on Yah Lah But podcast

SINGAPORE: Before this year, Workers’ Party (WP) chief and...

Careshield Life payouts to double from 2% to 4%, with Gov’t pledging additional $570M to subsidise higher premiums

SINGAPORE: The government announced today (Aug 27) that it...

PSP discusses PM Wong’s NDR speech in first issue of its official newsletter

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) announced on Monday...

WP: Singapore should leave no stone unturned to build a resilient nation for the future

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) issued a response to...

© The Independent Singapore