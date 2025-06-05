‘Cats can’t scream but we can’: Viral petition renews calls for stronger animal cruelty Enforcement in Singapore

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A petition titled “Cats Can’t Scream But We Can” has captured the public’s attention, gathering over 14,000 signatures in just days. Sparked by a wave of brutal attacks on community cats, the campaign thrusts into the spotlight a growing plea: that the quiet creatures living among us deserve meaningful protection, not just sympathy.

The petition’s opening lines cut straight to the heart:

“They live among us— not owned, but loved. Yet they are being hunted… kicked, maimed, killed.”

A growing crisis, largely unseen

Last year, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) recorded 961 confirmed cruelty and welfare cases, the highest total in twelve years. Of the 2,190 animals affected, nearly two-thirds were cats, whose gentle presence in neighbourhood void decks and stairwells has made them easy targets for violence.

Among the most heartbreaking recent incidents:

King Kong, a stray in Yishun, was found with his eyes gouged and organs torn (May 2025).

Sunshine, a Tampines fixture for over a decade, was discovered bloodied and abandoned in a bin (May 2025).

Field Field—affectionately known as "Garfield"— was allegedly thrown from a 38th-floor apartment in Whampoa (October 2024).

And in Haig Road, residents have watched a woman stalk, kick, and injure cats for more than two years, only to learn that no charges can be laid because there was no CCTV footage of the exact blow.

Families who once called these cats friends now find themselves grappling with grief, anger, and a sense of helplessness.

Five Demands, One Clear Message

In response, petitioners have outlined five urgent calls to action—each meant to plug gaps in Singapore’s current approach:

Allow cumulative evidence in prosecutions.

Under the existing Animals and Birds Act, prosecutors must tie cruelty directly to an individual's actions. Petitioners argue that veterinary reports and witness statements, taken together, should meet the burden of proof even when the exact moment of harm isn't on camera. Introduce restraining orders or zone exclusions.

Much like Personal Protection Orders in domestic-violence cases, these would keep known abusers away from areas frequented by community cats. Deploy mobile CCTV units and conduct regular patrols.

Many of the violence hotspots—void decks, stairwells, underpasses—are dark, unlit, and easy to hide in. Petitioners say that visible deterrents and on-the-ground patrols could stop many attacks before they happen. Toughen sentencing: mandatory jail time and judicial caning for repeat or sadistic offenders.

While current penalties allow for up to two years’ imprisonment and fines, petitioners believe these measures aren’t enough. “We’ve seen people who come back again and again,” one feeder told us. “Until the punishment truly hurts, they won’t stop.” Declare animal cruelty a national crisis.

This is perhaps the most symbolic ask—an official acknowledgement that unchecked violence against defenceless animals represents a broader moral failing. Petitioners insist that naming the problem is a first step toward real change.

Youth, repeat offenders, and a fraying social compact

Another worrying trend is the rise in cruelty cases involving minors. In 2024 alone, 15 youth—some as young as primary-school age—were implicated in animal abuse. From children lifting rabbits by their ears to teenagers kicking birds in public, these incidents hint at deeper issues of desensitisation.

SPCA notes that, “In a developmental stage where peer influence takes precedence, youth learn quickly from one another. If the situation is not arrested, they may get desensitised to animal cruelty and regard it as the norm.”

As the petition accelerates from social media into mainstream discourse, it underscores a growing impatience with the perceived gap between legislation on the books and the brutal reality on the ground.

If you witness or suspect animal cruelty, please contact the SPCA’s 24/7 hotline at 6287 5355 ext. 9, AVS at 1800 476 1600, or dial 999 for emergencies.