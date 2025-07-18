// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, July 19, 2025
Photo: Dahcuti.com
Featured News
1 min.Read

‘Can wonder spark change?’ Singapore’s revamped Oceanarium bets on storytelling to save the sea

A. Aman
By A. Aman

Singapore: After nearly three months behind curtains, what was once the S.E.A. Aquarium is resurfacing with a bold new identity. Come July 24, Singapore Oceanarium—now rebranded as an “ocean institute”—will open its doors to the public. It’s bigger, flashier, and three times the size of its predecessor, boasting 22 immersive zones spanning prehistoric oceans to imagined futures.

But beneath the shimmer of life-sized animatronics and digital projectors, a deeper question surfaces: Can an attraction built on spectacle also inspire stewardship?

During a media preview on July 16, reporters were led through a tightly choreographed journey that begins with a single drop of water—symbolic of beginnings—and winds through coral gardens, deep-sea trenches, and even speculative zones on climate change, Singapore’s mangroves and sustainability.

The Oceanarium’s new pitch is not just entertainment, but “knowledge, love, and action.” There’s a clear attempt to shed its old aquarium image, positioning itself now as a place for ecological storytelling. Marine education is woven into every installation—from high-definition projections of migratory species to quiet corners spotlighting overfishing and coral bleaching.

Tickets: A premium for purpose?

That sense of mission, however, comes at a price.

  • Residents: $42 for adults and $35 for children (weekday); $49 and $39, respectively, on weekends

  • Tourists: Up to $55 per adult on peak days

For a family of four, that’s nearly $200 before a single fish is seen—or a conservation message absorbed. While the new Oceanarium promises more bang for the buck, the question of accessibility remains.

And while Resorts World Sentosa touts a “sea of celebrations” through August—including talks, exhibits, and immersive shows—the experience, at first glance, still caters to foot traffic, photos, and curated interaction over raw ecological urgency.

The ocean as mirror

Still, it’s a rare space in Singapore where the ocean is not reduced to a commodity—be it seafood, shipping, or shoreline development. By starting with a drop of water and ending with the question of what our oceans might become, the Oceanarium takes a brave thematic leap: inviting visitors to wonder not just at nature, but about their role in preserving it.

Whether this transformation truly fosters marine literacy—or simply updates the aquarium into an even grander Instagram stop—remains to be seen.

But at a time when climate collapse looms larger than leviathans, perhaps even a spark of awe is a step in the right direction.

